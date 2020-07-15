NORFOLK, Neb. – Although the upcoming fall athletics season has been delayed at many of the nation’s community and junior colleges, limited practices will still be allowed beginning in August under strict guidelines due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidance comes after the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) adjusted its plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents on Monday, a majority of the fall competition will be moved to the spring semester.
The most recent NJCAA plan of action shifts all close-contact fall championship sports to the spring semester. At Northeast, this includes men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Along with the adjustments to the competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.
Kurt Kohler, dean of student life and athletics at Northeast Community College, said the college’s plan for fall allows for engagement of student-athletes, while also keeping limited contact within and among each team.
Kohler said student-athletes will continue to receive any scholarship that has been awarded to them as long as they stay enrolled full-time at Northeast or unless an NJCAA release is requested. The student-athletes will remain in good standing with their team regardless of the decision about participating this fall.
In addition, each team at Northeast will be permitted to participate in individual and small group (pods) skill development, strength training and conditioning workouts for a maximum of 60 consecutive calendar days. Each pod will be kept to a minimum number of participants and should not exceed 25% of the total number of a team’s roster whenever possible. Also, full-team practices, scrimmages, meetings and other team activities will not be permitted.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. This includes men’s and women’s basketball.
