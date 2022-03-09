When head coach Mike Koupal and the Wagner Red Raiders began preparations for the 2021-22 season, they knew the talent that was in the gym.
“It was a matter of how it would gel together,” he said.
It turned out that they gelled just fine, to the tune of a 21-1 record and the top seed in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) at Frost Arena in Brookings.
“This summer we started playing together and everyone just clicked,” said junior Emma Yost. “We found each other’s strengths, so we play together really well.”
Wagner opened the season with a victory over preseason favorite Winner, then steamrolled then top-ranked West Central by 28 points before stumbling against perennial power Hanson to open February. The Red Raiders later avenged that loss, sending the Beavers home to advance to the SoDak 16. A hard-fought victory over Winner earned Wagner its first state tournament appearance since 2009.
“It’s definitely a dream,” said junior Shalayne Nagel. “I got to experience it when my sisters were at state. To be able to go and play in state is unreal.”
The Red Raiders’ balance has been a key factor to their success. Emma Yost (13.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 spg) and Nagel (11.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.8 spg) are scoring in double figures, and eighth grader Ashlyn Koupal (9.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.1 spg) is just off that pace. Sophomore Macy Koupal (7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.5 spg), freshman Lydia Yost (6.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg) and junior Eve Zephier (6.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 spg) have also been offensive weapons.
“We’ve got people that can score, and score in bunches. There’s not just one go-to player,” Coach Koupal said. “They don’t care who scores as long as we’re scoring and winning.”
That balance is also reflected in the team’s assist totals, with five players averaging better than two assists per game.
“When we played West Central, we scored 75 points and had 22 assists,” Koupal said. “We had a game with 27 assists this year. The girls look to find the open people to finish.”
Wagner opens the state tournament against Red Cloud (20-2), a noon start. The Crusaders come into state on six-game win streak, with their only two losses of the season coming to other state tournament teams: Lakota Tech (79-60) and St. Thomas More (51-48).
“They play an unorthodox style,” Coach Koupal said of Red Cloud. “They gamble a lot. They’re up in your face full court. Even in the half court they get after it.”
The Crusaders are led by senior Stevi Fallis (16.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.9 apt, 2.0 spg) and senior Allison Richards (14.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 3.1 spg). Senior Sharissa Haas (8.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg) is a tough inside threat. Senior Jordan Derby (5.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg) provides a challenge at both ends due to her 6-2 frame.
Red Cloud ranks second in Class A scoring, averaging 68.4 points per game. Wagner, which ranks 13th in scoring at 56.6 points per game, ranks third in scoring defense at 35.8 points allowed per game.
“Defense has been a big key for us,” Emma Yost said. “We really have to get that done.”
While the Red Raiders could be considered favorites to win the state title — something the program hasn’t done since 1997 and 1998 — they can’t get caught looking ahead.
“We know we have something special, but we have to live in the moment,” Coach Koupal said. “We’ve gotten to where we want to be right now, and everyone wants to play Saturday night (in the championship). We have to worry about Thursday noon first.”
The winner of the Wagner/Red Cloud matchup will face either Lakota Tech (20-1) or St. Thomas More (19-3) in the semifinals.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.