GROTON — Pairings for the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 30-Aug. 3 at Groton, has been announced.
Tabor will play the first game of the tournament, facing Big Stone City in a 10 a.m. contest. Vermillion plays the third game of the opening day, facing Redfield at 5 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, Winner-Colome plays Madison in the second game, and Lake Norden plays host Groton in the final game of the opening day.
Friday, July 30
GAME 1: Tabor vs. Big Stone City, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Winner-Colome vs. Madison, 30 minutes after Game 1
GAME 3: Vermillion vs. Redfield, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Lake Norden vs. Groton, 30 minutes after Game 3
Saturday, July 31
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 30 minutes after Game 5
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 30 minutes after Game 7
Sunday, Aug. 1
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes after Game 10
Monday, Aug. 2
GAME 12: Game 11 loser vs. Game 9/10 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9/10 winner, 30 minutes after Game 12
NOTE: Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless necessary
Tuesday, Aug. 3
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, 30 minutes after Game 14
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, Game 11 winner will advance to Game 15.
