The Yankton School District has announced that the mask requirement passed by the Yankton School Board on Tuesday night does not include YSD activities.
Coaches, advisors, students, workers, spectators and others in attendance will not be required to wear masks during home events. Anyone is welcome to wear a mask at an activity but doing so is not mandatory.
The rationale is that attending or participating in activities is optional, while attending school is mandatory. Additionally, there is more space inside a gym for people to spread out, compared to in a classroom.
The YSD mask requirement for school facilities during the school day (7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) begins today (Thursday). Masking would no longer be required, but strongly recommended, if community spread falls below moderate and remains below moderate for at least two weeks. Bussing is an extension of the school day with masking required.
