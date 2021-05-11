HARRISBURG — Led by a trio of runner-up finishes, the Yankton Bucks finished fifth in the team standings of the Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Tennis Tournament, Tuesday in Harrisburg.
Brandon Valley scored 275 to run away with the team title. Huron (201.5) finished second, followed by Harrisburg (197), Mitchell (180) and Yankton (147).
Yankton’s Gage Becker finished second in flight one singles, dropping an 11-10 (8-6) match to Huron’s Eh Dah. In flight five singles, Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski fell to Brandon Valley’s Tayven Badger 10-6 in the championship match.
Yankton’s Ryan Schulte placed third at flight four singles, dropping an 8-6 decision to Brandon Valley’s Ayden Murray. Zac Briggs won the consolation title at flight three singles, beating Aberdeen’s Ian Ahlberg 8-2. Dylan Ridgway won the play-in match at flight six singles, while Keaton List lost the play-in match at flight two singles.
In doubles play, Briggs and Krajewski dropped a 10-8 decision to Huron’s Jaxon Hunter and Alex Rallis in the flight three championship. List and Schulte won the flight two consolation title with an 8-2 victory over Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick and Connor Thelen. Becker and Quentin Moser lost in consolation action at flight one.
Next up for Yankton is the South Dakota State Class A Championships, May 17-18 in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.