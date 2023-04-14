ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s quest for a top-two spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball standings took a hit Friday, as Northwestern swept the Lancers on Friday in Orange City, Iowa.
The Lancers entered the day in a three-way tie for second in the league, one game behind Concordia.
Northwestern scored twice in the sixth to rally to a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Mason Porepp went 4-for-4 with three RBI for Northwestern. Sam Stanford had a pair of hits. Noa Vogel added a double in the victory.
Will Gardner doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Bodi Wallar homered. Braeden Cordes, Caid Koletzky and Evan Bock each had a hit.
Brett Shelton struck out nine batters in six innings of work for the win. Ryan Reynolds pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two, for the save. Noah McCandless took the loss in relief of Myles Brown, who struck out seven in his five innings of work.
Northwestern completed the sweep with a 6-2 decision in the nightcap.
Stanford, Kip Cullinan, Vogel and Drew Dykstra each had two hits for Northwestern.
Gardner had two hits and Wallar homered for Mount Marty. Cordes had the other Lancer hit.
Brady Roberts struck out 11 in seven innings of work for the win. Reynolds struck out two in two innings for his 10th save of the season. Clayton Chipchase took the loss.
Mount Marty, 29-10 overall and 12-6 in the GPAC, will look to bounce back at Doane (26-8, 12-4 GPAC) on Sunday.
