It’s the only individual statistic they post in the locker room.
And it was those three charges the Lancers took Wednesday that propelled the Mount Marty women’s basketball team to a 63-52 victory. Let’s start with the first charge.
“It’s something we really preach and it’s something our kids’ have bought in. And I always say the charge is the best play in basketball,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schmligen said. “It’s unselfish, it’s literally putting your body on the line, and it’s a momentum changer.”
The Lancers struggled to get points on the board early, scoring only 13 in the first quarter, and with six of those coming from Senior Karlee McKinney late in the period. However, early in the second quarter, Sarah Castaneda took a charge after making a pair of free throws to give the Lancers’ the momentum they needed to start creating offense.
Castaneda would make another basket, but the Lancers’ continued to battle back and forth with the Flames through most of the second quarter, and that’s where charge number 2 came into play.
With the time winding down in the first half and the Lancers up by five, Bailey Kortan took a charge just inside the half court line to give the Lancers a huge boost as they headed into the locker room.
It continued to be a back and forth battle into the fourth quarter, and it seemed as though the Lancers’ needed an extra boost to make it through the quarter. That’s when charge number three came into play.
With the Lancers up three with five minutes to play, Aubrey Twedt stepped into a charge and that amplified the crowd.
“She plays really hard. She is one of those kids that plays hard, loves taking charges. She does some really tough things,” Schmligen said of Twedt.
From there, the Lancers seemed to play with an added energy, grabbing offensive rebounds and making clutch shots, highlighted by Carlie Wetzel three-pointer to put the Lancers up eight with 1:30 to go.
“She’s a great shooter and sometimes she overthinks things a little bit. So when she just caught it and shot it I had a really good feeling that it was going in,” Schmligen said.
But charges weren’t the only strong defensive play Mount Marty had. The Lancers switched to a zone defense and created 16 St. Mary’s turnovers, and Twedt sealed the 62-53 victory with a forced travel in the final minute.
“We’ve had some good practices so it’s nice to see their hard work get rewarded. Obviously we did a lot of things really well, I thought we did a good job of getting shots and getting rebounds defensively out of the zone, but there are still some things we could do better.”
Karlee McKinney led Mount Marty with 22 points while Wetzel added 10. Twedt also finished with seven points and seven rebounds for the Lancers. For the Flames, Madelyn Turner led with 14 points and Honnah Lee finished with nine.
“Karlee’s a great player. She hadn’t been shooting it well from the perimeter, so it was good for her to see some of those shots go in early. She’s really been attacking the rim, she did a good job today of doing some hesitation and changing speeds.”
Now, the Lancers will face Jamestown on Saturday at noon, and that looks to be a tough opponent for Mount Marty.
“Traditionally, it’s a lot of full court defense, so we have got to sharpen on our press break, which everybody knows hasn’t been a strength of ours so far so we will try to sharpen that up in the next couple days. They’re a tough team.”
Start time on Saturday is set for noon, two hours earlier than the originally-announced start time.
COLL. OF ST. MARY (1-6, 0-4)
Jada Scott 1-9 2-3 4, Clare Lewandowski 2-4 0-2 5, Madelyn Turner 6-10 2-6 14, Kenzi Hoit 2-8 0-0 6, Honnah Leo 3-16 2-4 9, Allisa Schuber 2-2 0-0 4, Macey Ulsperger-Allgood 0-1 0-0 0, E’Saunjia Stewart 1-2 1-1 3, Bailey White 0-0 0-0 0, Lexus Redthunder 4-10, 0-0 8, Gabby Felker 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-64 7-16, 53.
MOUNT MARTY (3-5, 1-4)
Eve Millar 1-4 2-2 4, Peyton Stolle 1-3 0-0 2, Karlee McKinney 8-14 4-9 22, Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 5, Kayla Jacobson 0-3 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 2-5 4-4 10, Aubrey Twedt 2-6 3-6 7, Bailey Kortan 2-9 3-6 8, Alexis Arens 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 1-1 2-2, 4. TOTALS: 19-50, 18-29, 62.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 14 14 16 9 – 53
MOUNT MARTY 13 20 16 13 – 62
Three-Pointers: MMU 6-18 (Stolle 0-2, McKinney 2-4, Otkin 1-3, Jacobson 0-1, Wetzel 2-4, Kortan 1-4). CSM 4-22 (Scott 0-2, Lewandowski 1-1, Turner 0-2, Hoit 2-7, Leo 1-8, Redthunder 0-1, Felker 0-1). Rebounds: CSM 44, MMU 42. Personal Fouls: CSM 27, MMU 17. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 19 (Kortan 3), CSM 11 (Turner 4) Turnovers: MMU 19, CSM 16. Blocked Shots: MMU 3 (Stolle 3), CSM 2 (Turner 1, Redthunder 1) Steals: CSM 15 (3 Tied 2), MMU 11 (Otkin 2).
