ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — South Dakota sophomore Marleen Mülla placed third in the women’s pole vault to lead three Coyote vaulters at the NCAA Championships Friday inside the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, cleared 14-7 ¼ (4.45m) to finish on the podium in third place at the national meet. Mülla had the fewest misses of the competition with just one miss leading up to her exit bar, but it came at her final height while Arkansas’ Amanda Fassold and Oklahoma’s Olivia Lueking cleared it on first attempts. All three athletes missed three tries at 14-9 (4.50m). Mülla was clean through the first five bars of the competition. She garners first team All-America honors with the performance.

