VERMILLION — A positive COVID-19 test within the Omaha women’s basketball program has forced the cancellation of the Mavericks’ two-game series with the South Dakota Coyotes scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
Men’s basketball games between South Dakota and Omaha remain scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion with tip times scheduled for 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The USD women are scheduled to return to action Feb. 5-6 at South Dakota State.
