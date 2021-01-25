Coyotes-Mavericks Series Cancelled
South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven, 34, and Chloe Lamb go up to pressure a shot by Denver's Anna Jackson during their Summit League women's basketball game on earlier this season. The series between South Dakota and Omaha, scheduled for Jan. 29-30, has been cancelled due to a positive test within the Omaha program.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — A positive COVID-19 test within the Omaha women’s basketball program has forced the cancellation of the Mavericks’ two-game series with the South Dakota Coyotes scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.

Men’s basketball games between South Dakota and Omaha remain scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion with tip times scheduled for 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The USD women are scheduled to return to action Feb. 5-6 at South Dakota State.

