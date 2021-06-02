MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles placed fifth in the tightly-contested Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ golf Championships, held Wednesday at Lake View Golf Course.
The tournament was moved to Wednesday due to poor weather conditions on May 27.
Mitchell won the team title at 337. Just 10 strokes separated the next four teams: Harrisburg (349), Aberdeen Central (351), Huron (356) and Yankton (359).
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa earned medalist honors, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish four strokes ahead of Mitchell’s Masey Mock. Aberdeen Central’s Danielle Podoll (81) was third, with Huron’s Karlie Bigelow (82) fourth. There was a four-way tie for fifth (83), including Yankton’s Halle Stephenson.
Jillian Eidsness also earned all-ESD honors for the Gazelles, finishing 14th with an 89. Also for Yankton, Tatum Hohenthaner (91) tied for 17th, Morgan Sundleaf and Elsie Larson (96) tied for 26th and Gracie Brockberg (100) tied for 38th.
Yankton will compete in the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Golf Championships, Monday and Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 337, Harrisburg 349, Aberdeen Central 351, Huron 356, Yankton 359, Pierre 365, Watertown 374, Brookings 385, Brandon Valley 419
ALL-ESD (TOP 15): 1, Reese Jansa, Harrisburg 71; 2, Masy Mock, Mitchell 75; 3, Danielle Podoll, Aberdeen Central 81; 4, Karlie Bigelow, Huron 82; t5, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell; Halle Stephenson, Yankton; Haley Nadeau, Pierre; Riley Zebroski, Watertown 83; 9, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 85; 10, Bryn Huber, Huron 86; 11, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 87; t12, Leah Gough, Aberdeen Central; Delilah Fuls, Brookings 88; 14, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 89; t15, Kenya Bigleow, Huron; Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 90
OTHER YHS: t17, Tatum Hohenthaner 91; t26, Morgan Sundleaf, Elsie Larson 96; t38, Gracie Brockberg 100
