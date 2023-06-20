MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Mustangs scored six runs each in the first and sixth innings to rumble past the Parkston Mudcats 15-0 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Brady Albrecht went 4-for-4, and Deric Denning went 3-for-4 with a home run for Mount Vernon. Spencer Neugebauer went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Bradley Dean doubled twice and Eric Giblin went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in the victory.
