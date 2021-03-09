FREEMAN — Guess who’s back?
And this time, they’re hoping they can actually make the trip.
After qualifying for the South Dakota State Class B Tournament a season ago but missing out on a chance to actually play because of the pandemic, Viborg-Hurley is back.
The fifth-seeded Cougars surged late to upend Corsica-Stickney 65-54 in Tuesday night’s SoDak 16 boys’ basketball showdown in Freeman.
The tournament-qualifying victory is especially sweet for Viborg-Hurley (17-5) considering what happened a year ago.
“I can’t put it into words,” head coach Galen Schoenefeld said.
“It was gut-wrenching to walk into that practice on that Friday last March and tell them I don’t know if it’ll happen.”
Not being able to even make the trip and take the floor for the state tournament last season motivated the Cougars all season, added Schoenefeld, whose program has reached state three straight years.
Viborg-Hurley will be the No. 4 seed on March 18-20 in Aberdeen, thanks to Lower Brule's upset of Potter County. The Cougars will take on Lyman in the opening round, March 18 at 2:15 p.m.
“It’s definitely nice to get back,” said senior Gradee Sherman, who scored 21 points.
“It’s fun to be able to get back to Aberdeen.”
Having their state tournament taken away from them last season wasn’t the only motivator all season for the Cougars, though.
“Even if we didn’t have that, they’re a competitive group anyway,” Schoenefeld said. “They’ve always been that way.”
That edge helped Viborg-Hurley build a 26-18 halftime lead and then as much as a 12-point margin (33-21) in the third quarter.
Corsica-Stickney (16-6), however, roared back to get within 38-36 with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Brendan Wentland.
Viborg-Hurley then saw its lead get trimmed down to 44-42 with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter. But that’s when things changed.
Senior Grant Mikkelsen made a basket, senior Eli Boomgarden drained a three-pointer and Sherman followed with a dunk to push the Cougars’ lead to 51-42.
And that about sealed Corsica-Stickney’s fate.
“We can really defend when we want to,” Schoenefeld said. “Corsica-Stickney is such a good team and they can really score the ball, so to hold them to 18 points at halftime is incredible.”
Viborg-Hurley’s size and athleticism is especially handy on the defensive end, particularly when 6-foot-5 Boomgarden can guard out on the perimeter, Schoenefeld added.
“We knew they could really score, so we had to defend every second and then hit some of our own shots,” Sherman said.
Boomgarden led Viborg-Hurley with 22 points, while Mikkelsen and junior Hayden Gilbert both scored nine points.
