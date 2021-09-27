Hyundai World Archery Championships: Locals Take To World Event

The Lesher family didn’t need a passport or an international plane ticket to experience a variety of cultures.
No, they could hop in their vehicle and drive across town.
All the way to Riverside Park.
That’s where the Lesher family — mother Chrissy, father Dave and their children — found themselves on Sunday morning to take in the action at the World Archery Championships.
“It’s really amazing to have the world in your backyard,” Chrissy said as stood along a fence line at the specially-built venue where the final rounds of action took place.
“I just love the diversity of this sport.”
The week-long Championships began with qualification rounds last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then the competition moved to Riverside Park to coincide with a three-day ‘Archery Fest’ that featured live music, food vendors, activities for children, covered wagon rides, ‘Deadwood Alive’ performances and a fireworks display on Saturday night.
The highlight, of course, was the archery.
“I think it’s really cool,” 13-year-old Ginger Lesher said, as she watched Sunday’s action. “We heard them say there are Olympians here, so that’s awesome to see them in person.”
The opportunity to interact with different cultures and to see Olympic-level archers (a handful of them in action Sunday, in particular, had Olympic experience) is partly what drew the Tramp family from nearby Crofton, Nebraska, to Yankton Sunday, as well.
“This is probably the closest we’ll ever get to seeing Olympic sports in person,” Bert Tramp said after Sunday’s first session.
He and his two children, son Zac and daughter Ella, made the short journey to Yankton to experience something they’d otherwise only get to watch on TV, Bert added.
“We wanted to come see what it’s like,” he said, as he and his two children walked near all of the food vendor trucks.
What was their favorite part of the day?
“It was really cool to see all the countries together,” Ella said.
Seeing that level of archery in person can also possibly “light a fire” for those younger archers in the crowd, according to Chrissy, who said that her family has archery experience.
“It’s a really empowering sport,” Chrissy said. “I’ve shot some myself in the past, and there’s just something so empowering about picking up a bow and shooting arrows.”
With an eye toward safety, the Lesher family also targeted Sunday morning as a good time to attend the festivities (which required masks inside the venue), she added.
“Truthfully, we came out here thinking it’d be a lighter crowd on a Sunday morning, but we felt like the kids could still be safe,” Lesher said.
Silver On Home Soil
In the world of women’s recurve archery, Casey Kaufhold is a name on the rise.
The 17-year-old from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, burst on to the scene with a silver medal at the 2019 World Archery Youth Championships and then qualified for the United States team in three events at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
On Sunday in Yankton, Kaufhold upset An San of Korea (a three-time Olympic champion) in the semifinals of the Recurve Women division, but then lost to Jang Minhee of Korea in the gold medal match.
Regardless, Kaufhold was rather excited about her silver medal performance.
“I’m very happy with how I shot,” she said. “The gold would’ve been great, but to win a medal on my home soil is a great experience.”
The daughter of a successful archer, Kaufhold said she began shooting competitively at age eight, then won her first youth national championship at age 12 and qualified for her first international team at age 14.
“Since then, I’ve just kept going,” she said.
Kaufhold joked that more than one time on Sunday, her age was referenced, but that only means her career has a long way to go.
“Being so young makes me excited for the future,” Kaufhold said.
Final Results
Final results from the tournament were:
RECURVE
• Teams
Women — Gold: Korea; Silver: USA; Bronze: Chinese Taipei
Men — Gold: Korea; Silver: Mexico; bronze: France
Mixed — Gold: Korea; Silver” RAF; Bronze: Turkey
———
• Women — Gold: Jang Minhee (Korea); Silver: Casey Kaufhold (USA); Bronze: An San (Korea)
———
• Men — Kim Woojin (Korea); Silver: Marcus D’Almeida (Brazil); Bronze: Brady Ellison (USA)
COMPOUND
• Teams
Women — Gold: Columbia; Silver: India; Bronze: USA
Men — Gold: USA; Silver: Mexico; Bronze: Austria.
Mixed — Gold: Columbia; Silver: India; Bronze: Korea.
———
• Women — Gold: Sara Lopez (Colombia); Silver: Jyothi Surekha Vennam (India); Bronze: Andrea Becerra (Mexico)
• Men — Gold: Nico Wiener (Austria); Silver: Mike Schloesser (Netherlands); Bronze: Robin Jaatma (Estonia)
