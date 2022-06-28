ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson used a three-run third inning to take control of a 5-2 decision over Vermillion in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Christian Mueller had two hits for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Jordan Anderson and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Willis Robertson had two hits for Vermillion. Connor Saunders and Jack Kratz each doubled. Jake Jensen added a hit.
Noah Larson went the distance, striking out three, for the victory. Tim Dixon took the loss, also going the distance.
EPJ, 5-6, travels to Garretson on Friday. Vermillion, 9-7, hosts Lennox today (Wednesday).
Alexandria 7, Parkston 6
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria held off Parkston 7-6 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Jay Storm had two hits and Logan Van Pelt doubled for Parkston. Kaleb Weber, Caden Donahue and Jeff Schnabel each had a hit in the effort.
Ty Neugebauer took the loss, striking out six in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Parkston, 2-4, travels to Platte-Geddes on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 19, Stanley County 3
GREGORY — Platte-Geddes rolled past Stanley County 19-3 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Aiden Bultje doubled and singled, and Jaxon Christensen and Carter Lenz each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Joey Foxley and Oakley Kott each doubled. Grayson Hanson, Tanner Dyk, Caden Oberbroekling and Jackson Neumann each had a hit in the victory.
Lenz pitched three innings, striking out two, for the win.
Platte-Geddes, 6-0, hosts Parkston on Thursday.
Area Youth
Canistota-Freeman 18, Avon 6
Canistota-Freeman scored in all six at-bats to claim an 18-6 victory over Avon in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Rocky Ammann doubled and singled, and Sawyer Wipf, Hunter Benyon and Layne Jensen each had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Riley Tschetter, Luke Peters, Brady Scott, Riley Gall and Tannen Auch each had a hit in the victory.
Three different pitchers worked for the Sticks in the victory, with Wipf striking out three in two shutout innings of work. Tschetter struck out six batters in three innings. Auch also had three strikeouts in the victory.
The Sticks, 5-7, host Plankinton today (Wednesday).
