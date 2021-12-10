SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Ashinee George finished second in the pentathlon at the season-opening Bulldog Early Bird, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
Amy Richert of host Concordia won with 3,386 points. George was second with a career-best 2,953 points.
George posted third place finishes in both the 60-meter hurdles (9.34) and long jump (16-7 3/4). She was fourth in the 800 (2:41.31), fifth in the high jump (4-8 3/4) and ninth in the shot put (26-8 1/4).
In the men’s heptathlon, Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus are first and third in the five-person field.
Schleis leads the way after four events with 2,752 points. He posted the top mark in three events: 60 (7.17), long jump (21-11 3/4) and high jump (6-4), along with a mark of 30-7 3/4 in the shot put.
Wiebelhaus had the top mark in the shot put (36-2 3/4). He finished in 7.51 in the 60-meter dash, posted a 20-6 1/2 in the long jump and a 5-11 1/4 in the high jump.
The meet continues today (Saturday), with the final three events of the pentathlon beginning at 9 a.m. Field events begin at noon, with running events beginning at 2 p.m.
