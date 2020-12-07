The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has climbed into the national rankings.
Fresh off Sunday’s 75-72 overtime win over then-No. 18 Gonzaga, the Jackrabbits have vaulted to No. 22 in this week’s Associated Press top-25 media poll.
South Dakota State (3-0) has defeated two ranked opponents — it opened with a victory over then-No. 15 Iowa State — and has now recorded 13 victories over ranked teams at the Division I level.
While the national ranking is certainly exciting for the Jackrabbits, it’s still early in the season.
“I don’t know if we necessarily have to look that far into it, but I think it just goes to show that we want to compete with the top teams in the country,” redshirt junior Myah Selland said Sunday.
“Getting that recognition early is nice, but ultimately we’re still going to have to go out and win games.”
Last week, SDSU was the first team out of the top-25 poll, but garnered 71 more votes this week to climb into the top-25.
The Jacks now hit the road this week for games at Kansas State and Northern Iowa, a stretch that would have been difficult regardless of the first three games, according to SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston.
“What happens in our next game will be related to how we play there, it won’t be because of an emotional roller coaster or being too high,” Johnston said Sunday.
South Dakota, meanwhile, was the third team in the ‘others receiving votes’ category in last week’s media poll, but the Coyotes (1-2) are not in the mix this week.
