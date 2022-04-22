The top two teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball standings met Friday afternoon at Sertoma Park, as the top team, Midland, visited Mount Marty for a doubleheader.
The Lancers needed at least a split of the two game set to stay a game clear of third place and they got the split by winning game one 5-4 and dropping game two 10-3.
Elliot Burns had a day at the plate in game one, recording four hits, two home runs, and driving in four runs. Burns had a two-run base hit in the first, hit a solo home run in the third and fifth innings and a base hit in the sixth. Kelly Amezcua recorded the other run for Mount Marty when she blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
“It was a good team win,” Lancer head coach Kelly Bryant said. “Multiple people contributed in this game, especially seeing Kelly going with the long ball was huge. It’s good to see other people step up and not being afraid of the moment and the pressure.”
With two home runs Friday, Burns moved into a tie for the NAIA lead in home runs this season (15).
Mo Vornhagen got the start for the Lancers in game one, keeping things under control through six innings. A walk followed by a double in the third inning gave Midland a run to tie the game before the Burns and Amezcua home runs in the bottom of the inning gave the Lancers the lead right back.
A three-run home run by Roni Foote in the bottom of the seventh brought Midland back within one, but Vornhagen got the last batter to strike out and seal the Lancer win.
“This is really big for our team, just to see that we can go out there and we can compete with anyone,” Bryant said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, we give it our all and you can see what happens.”
Midland took control of game two by driving in a run in the top of first inning, and added a run in both the third and fifth innings. A seven-run seventh inning put Midland ahead 10-0 and all but closed the door on a Lancer comeback.
The Lancers scored three in the bottom of the seventh, with Amezcua driving in two runs and Janeah Castro bringing in another, but the scoring ran dry after that. The Lancers left 11 runners on base in the second game, including runners on second and third with less than two outs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Amezcua tallied three hits in game two, with Abigail Thomas, Bailey Kortan and Burns added two hits apiece. McKenzie Gray took the loss for Mount Marty, pitching four innings and striking out five. Kaylee Rogers pitched 2 2/3 innings and Madison Biller recorded the final out for the Lancers.
Aliyah Rincon pitched the complete game win and added two hits and three RBI for Midland. Kaitlyn Rickey and Foote recorded a pair of base hits each, with Rickey driving in two runs. Ali Smith drove in two runs on a home run.
The Lancers are receiving votes in the NAIA Softball Poll, as is Midland. Both now stands at 15-3 in conference play and 28-7 overall. Meanwhile, the Lancers are 12-4 in conference play and 24-10 overall. The winner of the GPAC regular season title gets the automatic qualifier to the NAIA National Tournament. If the top seed wins the conference tournament, the second seed would get the second GPAC qualifying spot.
“We have to keep doing our little thing, taking care of what we can control,” Bryant said. “Control ours and then go from there and execute on their mistakes.”
As it stands following play Friday, Midland and Mount Marty would host their sides of the GPAC Conference tournament during the first week of May as the top two seeds. It would be the first time either baseball or softball has hosted in this current format for Mount Marty.
The Lancers have six games on their schedule the rest of the way, with one of the three double headers remaining coming against teams with winning conference records. The Lancers host Concordia today (Saturday) and have series with Jamestown (away) and Briar Cliff (home) remaining.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Bryant said. “I tell them all the time, it’s one pitch at a time, there’s nothing that we can do, we just take it, control what we can control and keep moving on from there.”
