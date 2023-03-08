Trojans Headed To State
The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans face Elkhorn Valley in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, today (Thursday) in Lincoln.

After an early exit a year ago, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans look to make the most of their trip to the Nebraska State Class C2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The Trojans went 22-4 on the season, with two losses to Class C1 qualifier Pierce and one to South Dakota Class A defending champion Dakota Valley, winners of 50 straight games.

