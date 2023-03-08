After an early exit a year ago, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans look to make the most of their trip to the Nebraska State Class C2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, which begins on Thursday.
The Trojans went 22-4 on the season, with two losses to Class C1 qualifier Pierce and one to South Dakota Class A defending champion Dakota Valley, winners of 50 straight games.
Cedar Catholic boasts a balanced lineup, with three players scoring in double figures and a fourth just off that pace.
“We have six or seven kids that are pretty talented,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Matt Steffen. “Carson (Arens) doesn’t look to score a lot, but we’ve had a lot of different kids scoring in games.”
Seniors Tyan Baller (12.6 ppg, 32 steals) and Jaxson Bernecker (12.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 56 assists, 36 steals, 19 blocks) have been the team’s top scorers, with senior Andrew Jones (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 60 steals) and sophomore Nolan Becker (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 31 steals) right behind them. Seniors Carson Arens (6.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 46 steals), Grant Arens (4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 23 steals) and Isaac Kuehn (4 ppg, 2.2 rpg) have also contributed throughout the season.
Though Bernecker has been a solid inside and outside presence for the Trojans, the team prefers a more uptempo approach.
“We prefer to run. The kids are used to that,” Steffen said. “We can play other ways, and at state we’ll probably have to.”
The Trojans open state with a familiar foe in Elkhorn Valley (23-2). The teams met Feb. 11 in Tilden, with Cedar Catholic claiming a 65-60 victory.
The Falcons are led by senior guard Brendyn Ollendick (21.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 140 assists, 80 steals). Senior Carter Werner (9.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 36 assists, 34 steals), junior Dawson Hansen (8.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 55 assists, 63 steals) and freshman Korbin Werner (7.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 67 assists. 50 steals) have also been contributors.
“It was probably a 13-point game with three minutes to go,” Steffen said of the first meeting. “We feel like if we put together a good 32 minutes we’ll be OK.”
While the Falcons are similar in size to Cedar Catholic, controlling the rebounding game will be key.
“We need to crash the boards, get offensive rebounds,” Steffen said. “If we can focus, I think we can have some success down there.”
The matchup between Cedar Catholic and Elkhorn Valley is the second game at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday, a 10:45 a.m. start. Top-seeded Freeman (26-1) plays Gordon-Rushville (17-4) in the day’s opening game. The afternoon session features second-seeded Amherst (24-1) against Norfolk Catholic (18-7) at 1:30 p.m., followed by Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) against Tri County (23-4) at 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals will be played Friday at Devaney, at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m. The Class C2 Championship will be played at 4:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
