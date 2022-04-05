Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.