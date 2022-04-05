LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty finished eighth in the weather-shortened Concordia Bulldog Invitational women’s golf tournament, played Tuesday at Highlands Golf Course.
The tournament had been scheduled for two rounds, but today’s (Wednesday) final round was cancelled.
Iowa Western won the team title with a 315, 10 strokes ahead of Belleview.
Concordia’s Kendra Placke won her home event, shooting a 75. Bellvuew’s Allison Temple and Briar Cliff’s Helene Getz Bergmo tied for second, two strokes back.
Mount Marty shot 357 as a team, led by Kelsey Heath’s 85. Courtney Heath shot 90. Caitlyn Stimpson and Tatum Jensen each shot 91. Tanna Lehfeldt finished at 95 for the Lancers.
Playing unattached from MMU, Emily Popkes shot 93, Katie Roth shot 112 and Kalee Gilsdorf carded a 133.
Next up for the Lancers is the two-day Hastings Invitational, April 11-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.