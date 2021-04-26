NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota men’s track and field is ranked No. 24 in the nation by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association as released Monday afternoon.
USD’s men are ranked in the top-25 for the fourth time in the last five weeks.
The vertical jumps are a highlight of the Coyote program. South Dakota is home to the nation’s top-ranked high jump squad and second-ranked pole vault squad.
Senior Zack Anderson ranks second in the nation in the men’s high jump with his personal record height of 7-5 (2.26m) from the South Dakota Challenge. He was just a centimeter shy of that mark in winning the Drake Relays this past weekend. Redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst made 6-11 ¾ (2.13m) at the same meet to rank 42nd nationally. Four more Coyotes have cleared 6-9 ¾ (2.08m) or higher this season to rank in the nation’s top-76. In a normal year, all six would be in contention to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminary.
The men’s pole vault squad has two athletes ranked in the nation’s top-10 – senior Ethan Bray is ranked fifth with a mark of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) and freshman Eerik Haamer is ranked 10th with a height of 18-0 ½ (5.50m). Haamer came out victorious at the Drake Relays this past weekend. Redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot is ranked 22nd in 17-6 ½ (5.35m) and senior Kaleb Ellis is ranked 34th in 17-2 ¾ (5.25m).
Redshirt-freshman Brithton Senior’s time of 13.54 seconds for the 110-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays still holds up for eighth in the nation.
Freshman Demar Francis improved his spot on the list with a personal best clocking of 46.56 seconds at the Drake Relays. He ranks 45th in the nation.
South Dakota returns to action with the Rock Chalk Classic this Friday and Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.