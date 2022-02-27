BROOKINGS — Sioux Falls downed Yankton 4-2 in the third place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ Tournament, Sunday in Brookings.
Thatcher May finished with two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Jack Campbell and Jackson Henry also scored. Jaxson Roesler added an assist.
For Yankton, Tucker Renken scored twice. Kaden Hunhoff and Jack Pedersen each had an assist.
Trent DeBates made 27 saves for Sioux Falls. Luke Moeller had 27 saves for Yankton.
Rushmore 8, Yankton 0
BROOKINGS — Hudson Beert scored a hat trick to lead Rushmore past Yankton 8-0 in the semifinals of the Bantam ‘A’ Tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Colton Merchen had a goal and two assists for Rushmore. Wyatt Reeder had a goal and an assist.
Brody Lee stopped all 21 shots he faced for Rushmore. Luke Moeller made 35 saves for Yankton.
Bantam ‘B’
Yankton 4, Watertown 1
FORT PIERRE — The Yankton Miracle finished the season with a fifth place finish in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘B’ Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Watertown in the fifth place game on Sunday.
Elijah Larson scored a hat trick to lead Yankton. Cooper Larsen had a goal and an assist. Kobe Koletzky, Oliver Crandall and Garrett Haas each had an assist in the victory.
Remington Redlin scored for Watertown. Silas Masar added an assist for the Lakers.
Ryan Turner made 13 saves for Yankton. Hunter Kloos stopped 29 shots for Watertown.
