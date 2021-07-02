LESTERVILLE — Michael Drotzmann went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored to lead Lesterville past Tabor 7-4 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Tanner Van Driel doubled and singled, and Tyler Edler had two hits and two RBI for Lesterville. Cam Schiltz homered, driving in three. Ethan Wishon added a hit.
Bryce Scieszinski went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Tabor. Austin White went 3-for-4 with a double. Sam Caba and Cole Uecker each had two hits. Joey Slama, Beau Rothschadl and Chris Sutera each added a hit.
Alex Wagner went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Christian Uecker took the loss, with Uecker and Zach Cuka combining for 11 strikeouts.
Lesterville travels to face the Yankton Tappers on July 8. Tabor is off until a July 11 home contest against Irene.
Platte 1, Corsica-Stickney 0
PLATTE — Grant Lang’s home run to lead off the second inning was all Platte-Geddes would need, as Owen London and Lang combined on a three-hit shutout in the Killer Tomatoes’ 1-0 victory over the Corsica-Stickney Horned Frogs in amateur baseball action on Friday.
Michael Buitenbos and Matthew Randall each had two hits for Platte-Geddes, with Randall recording a double. Hunter Hewitt and Hayden Kuiper each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Bamberg, Aaron Groeneweg and Bryce Plamp each had a hit for Corsica-Stickney.
London struck out four in eight shutout innings for the win. Lang pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for the save. Blake Moke went the distance in the loss, striking out 10.
Platte, 6-4, travels to Corsica for a rematch with the Horned Frogs today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.