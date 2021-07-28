The Mount Marty University football team will have a “Meet The Lancers” event and fundraiser on Friday at the MMU practice field, located at Westside Park in Yankton. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
The event includes a meal, along with the opportunity to meet Lancer players and coaches. Attendees are encouraged to bring yard games.
There is a charge for admission, with funds going to help the team in its inaugural season.
