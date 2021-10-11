The Yankton Bucks junior varsity football team defeated Watertown 45-35 Monday night in Yankton.
Lucas Kampshoff tallied 239 yards passing and 40 yards rushing for the Bucks. Kampshoff threw for three touchdowns passing and one rushing. Shaylor Platt rushed for 120 yards, including a 65 yard touchdown run. Austin Gobel hauled in six passes for 130 yards. Gobel brought in touchdowns of 14 and 55 yards. Tyrall Cdotte caught a 24-yard touchdown.
Payton Peterson recorded an interception and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown for the Yankton defense. Tevin Neguebauer and Jackson Conway recorded one interception each. Austin Pederson led the defense with seven tackles.
