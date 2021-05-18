The South Dakota Phoenix earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
The Phoenix scored seven runs in the first on the way to a 7-0 victory in the opener.
Kaija Mork, Jaylee Stack, Ella Peterson and Hannah Parliament each had a hit for the Phoenix. Yankton had no hits in the three-inning contest.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
The Phoenix completed the sweep with a 9-6 decision.
Brynn Schupner tripled and doubled for the Phoenix. Gaby Schroder tripled. Sam Mallinger and Makayla Hudson each doubled in the win.
Brenna Steele, Emma Wiese and Kelsey O’Neill each had a hit for Yankton.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
