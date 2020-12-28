WEST POINT, Neb. — Host West-Point-Beemer outscored Wynot 41-13 after the opening quarter on the way to a 49-23 victory over the Blue Devils in the opening round of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Sidney Swanson scored 12 points and had four steals, and Reece Snodgrass posted 11 points and seven rebounds to lead West Point-Beemer. Brooklyn Weddle added 10 points in the victory.
For Wynot, Karley Heimes scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
WP-B advances to face Humphrey St. Francis in the championship, Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Wynot will face Crofton in the consolation game at 12:45 p.m.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (5-2) 8 14 16 11 — 49
WYNOT (6-2) 10 4 7 2 — 23
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Crofton 50
WEST POINT, Neb. — Nebraska commit Allison Weidner scored a game-high 25 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis past Crofton 60-50 in the semifinals of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament, Monday in West Point, Nebraska.
Alissa Kosch scored 10 points and Emma Baumgart added nine points in the victory.
For Crofton, Lacey Sprakel led the way with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Alexis Folkers posted 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kaley Einrem added nine points.
Humphrey St. Francis advances to face host West Point-Beemer in the championship, Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Crofton, 8-1, will take on Wynot in the consolation game at 12:45 p.m.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (7-0) 15 15 13 17 — 60
CROFTON (8-1) 10 15 9 16 — 50
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Pierce 40, LCC 33
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce jumped out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and held on for a 40-33 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Kenzie Moeller scored 12 points, hitting three three-pointers, to lead Pierce (5-2). Abby Meier added 10 points.
Kinsey Hall led LCC with 12 points.
Pierce will face Pender in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. LCC will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in consolation action at 11 a.m.
PIERCE (5-2) 18 6 8 8 — 40
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (3-5) 3 9 6 15 — 33
Pender 53, Cedar Catholic 29
WAYNE, Neb. — Ashley Ostrand scored 26 points to lead Pender past Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-29 in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Avery Wegner scored five points for Pender, which had 11 different players score in the contest.
Brynn Wortmann led Cedar Catholic with 10 points. Jordyn Steffen added seven points.
Pender (7-2) advances to face Pierce in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. Cedar Catholic will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in consolation action today at 11 a.m.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-5) 9 6 4 10 — 29
PENDER (7-2) 21 2 18 12 — 53
Wayne 61, Homer 37
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse and Rubie Klausen combined for 36 points to lead Wayne past Homer 61-37 in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Kruse finished with 19 points for Wayne. Klausen added 17 points for the Blue Devils.
Hannah Elsea led Homer with 15 points, hitting four three-pointers. Bradie Johnson added 11 points.
Wayne advances to face Auburn in the semifinals today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Homer draws Winnebago in consolation action at 1 p.m.
WAYNE (4-5) 16 12 19 14 — 61
HOMER (2-5) 10 9 8 10 — 37
Auburn 60, Winnebago 58
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn outscored Winnebago 16-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 60-58 victory in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Jaeleigh Darnell led Auburn with 18 points. Sydney Binder added 12 points in the victory.
Natasha Deal scored 16 points to lead Winnebago. Madeline Cleveland and Keisha Snyder each scored 13 points in the effort.
Auburn, 5-0, advances to face Wayne in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Winnebago will take on Homer in consolation action at 1 p.m.
AUBURN (5-0) 13 10 21 16 — 60
WINNEBAGO (3-5) 16 21 10 11 — 58
Parkston Classic
Parker 61, Redfield 56
PARKSTON — Parker overcame a strong performance by Redfield’s Addison Rozell to claim a 61-56 victory in the battle of the Pheasants at the Parkston Classic on Monday.
Alexis Even led Parker with 20 points. Janae Olson scored 16 points and Terryn Fuller added 11 points in the victory.
Rozell finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocked shots and six assists for Redfield. Camryn Roelfs added 13 points.
Parker hosts Beresford on Saturday. Redfield is off until a Jan. 8 trip to Deuel.
PARKER (1-4) 15 16 13 17 — 61
REDFIELD (2-2) 11 12 18 15 — 56
Viborg-Hurley 53, Scotland 34
PARKSTON — Viborg-Hurley led 17-8 after one quarter and pulled away to a 53-34 victory over Scotland in the Parkston Classic on Monday.
Coral Mason led a balanced Viborg-Hurley (5-0) attack with 16 points and five steals. Sydney Voss posted 13 points and four assists. NeVaeh Ronke finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Denae Mach added four assists in the victory.
Grace Fryda led Scotland with 14 points. Delanie Van Driel netted 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley faces Deubrook Area on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon. Scotland hosts Gayville-Volin on Jan. 5.
SCOTLAND (1-3) 8 10 4 12 — 34
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-0) 17 10 15 11 — 53
Sully Buttes 43, Canistota 42
PARKSTON — Sully Buttes survived a third quarter surge from Canistota to edge the Hawks 43-42 in the Parkston Classic on Monday.
Stevie Wittler posted 12 points and six rebounds for Sully Buttes, which outscored Canistota 10-6 in the fourth quarter to regain the lead. Lydia Hill scored 11 points and Allyson Wittler added nine points in the victory.
For Canistota, which used a 15-4 third quarter edge to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter, Mykkah Krinke led the way with 17 points. Kenzy Krinke posted nine points, eight rebounds and four steals in the effort.
Sully Buttes, 3-2, travels to Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday. Canistota travels to Irene to face Irene-Wakonda on Jan. 4.
SULLY BUTTES (3-2) 8 21 4 10 — 43
CANISTOTA (1-3) 10 11 15 6 — 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.