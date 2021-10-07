The Yankton Youth Soccer Association will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting is open to all individuals interested in supporting YYSA. Contact Cole Mohnen at 541-613-0658 for more information or if you wish to attend the meeting.
