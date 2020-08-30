FOOTBALL
SATURDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Harrisburg 63, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Falls Lincoln 48, Watertown 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Brandon Valley 21
SATURDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Plattsmouth 20, Blair 7
St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
VOLLEYBALL
SATURDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12
Brookings def. Spearfish, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-8, 25-20, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11
Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21
Madison def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-9
Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 23-25, 15-10
West Sioux, Iowa 3, Canton 1
Norfolk Invitational
Pool A
Lincoln High def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-21
Norfolk def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19
Yankton def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20
Rapid City Christian Tournament
Alliance, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-12
Alliance, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-19, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. Alliance, Neb., 25-19, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-10, 25-11
Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-11, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-13
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Alliance, Neb., 13-25, 25-1, 25-19
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-14
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
St. Thomas More def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-19
Stanley County Triangular
Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19
Wall def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-18,25-15
Wall def. Stanley County, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9
SATURDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Elm Creek def. South Loup, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7
Aquinas Triangular
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17
Axtell Tournament
Alma def. Loomis, 25-5, 25-13
Axtell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-11
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-14
Silver Lake def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-15
Hampton def. Loomis, 12-25, 25-19, 26-24
Semifinal
Alma def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-14
Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-16
Seventh Place
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15
Fifth Place
Loomis def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22
Third Place
Championship
Axtell def. Alma, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12
Bellevue West Invitational
Championship Bracket
Bellevue West def. Papillion-LaVista, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 30-28, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Western Christian, Iowa 0
Consolation Semifinal
North Platte def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 26-24
Papillion-LaVista def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 25-16
Semifinal
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Bellevue West 1
Fifth Place
Papillion-LaVista def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-20
Third Place
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Marian 1
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation Bracket
Lincoln Southeast 2, Sioux City North, Iowa 0
Millard North def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal
Bellevue East def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23
Bishop Heelan, Iowa def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 27-25, 25-21
Semifinal
Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-13, 25-22
Fifth Place
Bellevue East def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-22, 25-23
Third Place
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-20
Championship
Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 0
Boys Town Triangular
Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8
Cambridge Tournament
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-16
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-6
Crawford Triangular
Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-11
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-17
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-15
Fremont Triangular
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17
Grand Central Catholic Tournament
Aurora def. David City, 25-23, 25-13
Aurora def. Milford, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Grand Central Catholic def. David City, 25-8, 25-6
Grand Central Catholic def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17
Howells-Dodge Quad
Howells Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-13
Howells Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13
Howells Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-19
Randolph def. Winside, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21
Minden Tournament
Pool A
Ainsworth def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-21
Minden def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Minden def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-19
Pool B
Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16
Centennial def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19
Norfolk Invitational
Pool A
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-16
Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-17, 25-21
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-19
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20
Pool B
Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23
Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15
Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23
Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17
Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11
Overton Tournament
Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Shelton, 25-22, 25-23
Overton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-6
Consolation Semifinal
Heartland def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-21
Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 25-23
Semifinal
Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-22
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-13
Seventh Place
Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13
Fifth Place
Shelton def. Heartland, 26-28, 25-18, 25-15
Third Place
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22
Championship
Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Plattsmouth Tournament
Pool A
Arlington def. Ralston, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22
Platteview def. Arlington, 29-27, 25-21
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-18, 13-25, 25-19
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-19
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Pool B
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-11
Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-6
Norris def. Seward, 25-16, 25-12
Raymond Central def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 26-24
Seward def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-17
Rapid City Christian Tournament
Alliance def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-17, 25-12
Alliance def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-19, 25-19
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-19
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19
Scottsbluff def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-18, 25-14
Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
