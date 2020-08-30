FOOTBALL

SATURDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Harrisburg 63, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Falls Lincoln 48, Watertown 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Brandon Valley 21

SATURDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Plattsmouth 20, Blair 7

St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

VOLLEYBALL

SATURDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

Brookings def. Spearfish, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-8, 25-20, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21

Madison def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-9

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14

Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20

Watertown def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 23-25, 15-10

West Sioux, Iowa 3, Canton 1

Norfolk Invitational

Pool A

Lincoln High def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-21

Norfolk def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19

Yankton def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20

Rapid City Christian Tournament

Alliance, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-12

Alliance, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Alliance, Neb., 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-10, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-11, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-13

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Alliance, Neb., 13-25, 25-1, 25-19

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-14

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-19

Stanley County Triangular

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-18,25-15

Wall def. Stanley County, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9

SATURDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Elm Creek def. South Loup, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7

Aquinas Triangular

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17

Axtell Tournament

Alma def. Loomis, 25-5, 25-13

Axtell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-11

Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-14

Silver Lake def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal

Dundy County-Stratton def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-15

Hampton def. Loomis, 12-25, 25-19, 26-24

Semifinal

Alma def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-14

Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-16

Seventh Place

Hampton def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15

Fifth Place

Loomis def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22

Third Place

Championship

Axtell def. Alma, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12

Bellevue West Invitational

Championship Bracket

Bellevue West def. Papillion-LaVista, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 30-28, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Western Christian, Iowa 0

Consolation Semifinal

North Platte def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 26-24

Papillion-LaVista def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 25-16

Semifinal

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Bellevue West 1

Fifth Place

Papillion-LaVista def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-20

Third Place

Bellevue West 2, Omaha Marian 1

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation Bracket

Lincoln Southeast 2, Sioux City North, Iowa 0

Millard North def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal

Bellevue East def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23

Bishop Heelan, Iowa def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 27-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-13, 25-22

Fifth Place

Bellevue East def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-22, 25-23

Third Place

Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-20

Championship

Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 0

Boys Town Triangular

Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8

Cambridge Tournament

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-16

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-6

Crawford Triangular

Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-11

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-17

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-15

Fremont Triangular

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17

Grand Central Catholic Tournament

Aurora def. David City, 25-23, 25-13

Aurora def. Milford, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Grand Central Catholic def. David City, 25-8, 25-6

Grand Central Catholic def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17

Howells-Dodge Quad

Howells Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-13

Howells Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13

Howells Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-19

Randolph def. Winside, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21

Minden Tournament

Pool A

Ainsworth def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-21

Minden def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Minden def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-19

Pool B

Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16

Centennial def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19

Norfolk Invitational

Pool A

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-16

Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-17, 25-21

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-19

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20

Pool B

Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23

Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15

Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23

Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17

Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11

Overton Tournament

Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Shelton, 25-22, 25-23

Overton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-6

Consolation Semifinal

Heartland def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-21

Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 25-23

Semifinal

Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-22

Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-13

Seventh Place

Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13

Fifth Place

Shelton def. Heartland, 26-28, 25-18, 25-15

Third Place

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22

Championship

Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Plattsmouth Tournament

Pool A

Arlington def. Ralston, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22

Platteview def. Arlington, 29-27, 25-21

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-18, 13-25, 25-19

Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-19

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Pool B

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-11

Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-6

Norris def. Seward, 25-16, 25-12

Raymond Central def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 26-24

Seward def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-17

Rapid City Christian Tournament

Alliance def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-17, 25-12

Alliance def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19

Scottsbluff def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-18, 25-14

Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.