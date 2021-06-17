The Tappers used three big innings — countering the Lakers’ two — in a 14-8 victory in their all-Yankton South Central League amateur baseball battle on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Tappers pounded out 16 hits, including a home run and two singles for Rand Thygeson. Derrik Nelson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Colin Muth doubled twice. Ross Heine doubled and singled. Tyler Linch and Devin Gullikson each had two hits. Mason Townsend had a double and three RBI, Nik Davis had a hit and three RBI, and Austin Wise added a hit in the victory.
Jett Olszewski went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI for the Lakers. Collin Zahrbock doubled and singled, driving in two. Rex Ryken also had two hits. Drew Lawrence posted a hit and two RBI. Owen Feser, Mitch Gullikson and Zach Shastay each had hit.
Wise picked up the win, striking out four in his five innings of work. Peyton Mueller took the loss, with Mitch Gullikson striking out four in two innings of shutout relief.
The Tappers’ next league game is June 24 at Irene. The Lakers are home Sunday against Freeman.
Lesterville 10, Tabor 7, 11 innings
TABOR — Lesterville scored three times in the 11th inning to claim a 10-7 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Ethan Wishon had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI for Lesterville. Cam Schiltz doubled and singled. Tanner Van Driel, Andy Dollarschell and Trent Herrboldt each had two hits, with Van Driel driving in two runs. Hunter Martin homered. Michael Drotzmann had a double and two RBI. Tyler Edler and Brandon Nickolite each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama went 4-for-5 with a double to lead Tabor. Austin White posted two hits. Bryce Scieszinski had a home run and three RBI. Hunter Hallock had a hit and two RBI. Beau Rothschadl and Sam Caba each had a hit for the Bluebirds.
Martin pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Scieszinksi took the loss, striking out three in five innings of relief.
Lesterville travels to Menno on Sunday. Tabor hosts the Yankton Lakers on Thursday, June 24.
Crofton 10, Irene 2
IRENE — Ben Hegge tossed a complete game as Crofton downed Irene 10-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
The game was a makeup from one postponed on May 27.
James Kaiser had four hits to lead the Crofton offense. Corey Roach posted a home run and a double. Austin Hegge added two hits.
Marcus Van Driel doubled twice for Irene. Simon Healy also had two hits.
Both teams face Menno next, Irene at home on Tuesday and Crofton at home on Thursday, June 24.
