GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils used a 14-0 run, including the final 11 points of the first half, to pull away to a 55-40 victory over Wallace in the District D2-6 Boys’ Basketball Final, Monday in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Wallace led 18-17 in the second quarter, but Wynot scored 14 straight points to build a 31-18 edge. Wallace would not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Garrett Lange scored 17 points to lead Wynot (19-7), which qualified for state for the first time since 2018. Anthony Haberman and Charlie Schroeder each had eight points in the victory.
Tanner Finley scored 13 points to lead Wallace (17-6). Kolton Hager added 10 points.
The Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Lincoln. Class D2 action will begin in March 10.
WALLACE (17-6) 10 8 10 12 — 40
WYNOT (19-7) 12 16 12 15 — 55
