VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team used a fast start on offense to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs 38-21 here at the DakotaDome Saturday.
South Dakota improves to 1-2 while Cal Poly falls to 1-2.
USD’s offense showed a burst at the beginning of the game in head coach Bob Nielson’s first game calling plays on offense. The Coyotes scored on their first three possessions of the game as they led 21-7 after the first quarter.
Quarterback Carson Camp ran the show for the Coyotes, going 18-of-21 passing for 355 yards and three passing touchdowns to go along with a 72-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Coyotes an early 7-0 lead.
“I escaped the pocket was able to see space from there,” Camp said of his run. “I was going to run out of bounds. Then, I peeked over and saw a lot of open more space. I took that and the rest was history. That was a good step for us. Everyone did their part by blocking up field.”
Camp showed off his arm as well, hitting wide receiverWesley Eliodor on a perfect 40-yard pass on a post route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Coyotes a 14-0 lead. He praised the job his receivers did as well and how his offensive line protected him throughout the game, as well as the job Nielson did with play-calling.
“He did a heck of a job coaching the offense,” Camp said. “To do that and step up (with the fact that) he hasn't called (plays on) offense in about 9-10 years, I thought he did a phenomenal job.”
After leading 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, the USD offense scored zero points in the second and third quarters. Nielson admitted it seemed like things weren’t clicking the way they were in the first quarter but was proud of the way his offense stuck to the gameplan.
“We didn't run the football quite as well,” he said. “I'll take the blame for that. I think we got into a little bit of a rut there in the second and third quarter. We changed a few things. They played us a little bit differently than what we thought they were going to play us.
“We needed to get that ball on the perimeter more. It just so happened when we did that today we got a lot of those were big plays, big plays on the perimeter. You say ‘Well, you're banging your head into a wall running the football.’ It was because we continued to push the running game that we set up those big plays on the perimeter and Carson did a good job taking advantage.”
Camp said that trusting the gameplan and communicating were paramount in the team being able to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“It starts up front,” he said. “We were running the ball a little bit and getting stopped, but we trusted the coaches. They were going to make (adjustments) to the game plan and eventually, some of those runs started to hit at the end.”
Those runs were hitting in the fourth quarter, as running back Travis Theis had 71 of his 99 yards rushing in the final frame. He scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to give the Coyotes a 35-14 lead.
Even when things were not going right for the offense, the defense held their own against a Cal Poly team who brought in quarterback Spencer Brasch for an injured Jaden Jones in the first quarter. The defense was able to keep the game last week against Montana somewhat close throughout when the offense was not clicking. This week, they were able to hold their lead with the offense being in their “rut” as Coach Nielson called it.
“Today I thought the defense brought a lot more energy,” Coyote linebacker Brock Mogensen said. “I don't know if it was because we were at home. We’ve got to do a little better on third downs, but all in all we came out and battled hard.”
“There's a little bit of a bend but don't break mentality there with our defense,” Nielson said. “They did a good job. They were in the red zone a couple of times, and we stopped them on fourth down. We generated a turnover. Those were key possessions.”
Nielson touched on the confidence the win brings the team as it goes into a showdown with No. 1 North Dakota State next week at the DakotaDome. Camp is excited for his team to face the challenge.
“I told the offensive guys throughout the locker room (that it) doesn't matter if we’re 1-2 and they’re 3-0,” Camp said. “We're going to be ready to fight and it's in home territory, so be excited for that.”
Kickoff between the Bison and Coyotes is set for 1 p.m. next Saturday.
