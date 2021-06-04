BASEBALL

KYLE MUELLER MEMORIAL FIRST DAKOTA CLASSIC

June 4-6 at Yankton and Crofton

YANKTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton 12, Vermillion 4, 5 innings

S.F. West 8, Vermillion 6

Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast 11, S.F. West 9

Lincoln Southeast 10, Gladstone (Mo.) 2, 5 innings

Yankton 8, Gladstone 6

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln Southeast vs. Yankton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Vermillion, 12:15 p.m.

Vermillion vs. Gladstone, 2:30 p.m.

S.F. West vs. Gladstone, 4:45 p.m.

S.F. West vs. Yankton, 7 p.m.

CROFTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Crofton (Neb.) 8, South Sioux City (Neb.) 0, 5 innings

South Sioux City 13, Hartington (Neb.) 5, 5 innings

Yankton Juniors 9, Hartington 1, 5 innings

Renner II 7, Yankton Juniors 4

Renner II 9, Crofton 0, 5 innings

Saturday’s Games

Yankton Juniors vs. South Sioux City, 10 a.m.

South Sioux City vs. Renner II, 12:15 p.m.

Renner II vs. Hartington, 2:30 p.m.

Yankton Juniors vs. Crofton, 4:45 p.m.

Hartington vs. Crofton, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

Sunday at Yankton

SEMIFINAL: Yankton 1 seed vs. Crofton 2 seed, 11 a.m.

SEMIFINAL: Yankton 2 seed vs. Crofton 1 seed, 1:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

WOMEN’S CWS

USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.

Arizona vs. Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

TBD, noon

TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Series

Monday, June 7

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 6 p.m.

