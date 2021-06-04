BASEBALL
KYLE MUELLER MEMORIAL FIRST DAKOTA CLASSIC
June 4-6 at Yankton and Crofton
YANKTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton 12, Vermillion 4, 5 innings
S.F. West 8, Vermillion 6
Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast 11, S.F. West 9
Lincoln Southeast 10, Gladstone (Mo.) 2, 5 innings
Yankton 8, Gladstone 6
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln Southeast vs. Yankton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Vermillion, 12:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Gladstone, 2:30 p.m.
S.F. West vs. Gladstone, 4:45 p.m.
S.F. West vs. Yankton, 7 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Crofton (Neb.) 8, South Sioux City (Neb.) 0, 5 innings
South Sioux City 13, Hartington (Neb.) 5, 5 innings
Yankton Juniors 9, Hartington 1, 5 innings
Renner II 7, Yankton Juniors 4
Renner II 9, Crofton 0, 5 innings
Saturday’s Games
Yankton Juniors vs. South Sioux City, 10 a.m.
South Sioux City vs. Renner II, 12:15 p.m.
Renner II vs. Hartington, 2:30 p.m.
Yankton Juniors vs. Crofton, 4:45 p.m.
Hartington vs. Crofton, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS
Sunday at Yankton
SEMIFINAL: Yankton 1 seed vs. Crofton 2 seed, 11 a.m.
SEMIFINAL: Yankton 2 seed vs. Crofton 1 seed, 1:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
WOMEN’S CWS
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings
Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2
Alabama 5, Arizona 1
UCLA 4, Florida St. 0
Friday, June 4
James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1
Alabama vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.
Arizona vs. Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
TBD, noon
TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Championship Series
Monday, June 7
TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
TBD, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.