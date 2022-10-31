BOONE, Iowa — Wynot grad Karley Heimes tied a Northeast Community College record with 32 kills in the Hawks’ loss to Des Moines Area Community College on Saturday. The score was 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12.
Along with her 32 kills, Heimes finished with 18 digs and two blocks in the match.
