CENTERVILLE — Centerville advanced to the second round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion on Monday in Centerville.
Centerville advances to face top-seeded Gayville-Volin today (Tuesday) in Gayville.
For Centerville, Bailey Hansen had seven kills and 28 digs, and Thea Gust had seven kills and two ace serves to lead the way. Macey Hostetler posted 15 assists and two ace serves. Lillie Eide had 22 digs, Mya Bendt had 20 digs and Mackenzie Meyer added 17 digs in the victory.
Leah Goodwin had 22 kills and three ace serves for Freeman Academy-Marion. Alivea Weber had 19 kills, 36 digs and three ace serves. Isabelle McConniel had 40 assists and Emma McConniel added 36 digs for the Bearcats.
6B: Corsica-Stickney 3, Marty 0
CORSICA — Seventh-seeded Corsica earned a 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 victory over Marty in the opening round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament, Monday in Corsica.
Morgan Clites had 17 ace serves, eight digs and two blocks for Corsica-Stickney. In the match, she recorded her 1,000th career dig.
Also for Corsica-Stickney (13-13), Payton DeLange had five kills. Rachel Gerlach posted eight ace serves and two blocks. Sutten Eide finished with 14 assists. Jacey Kemp posted four ace serves and Avery Broughton added three ace serves in the victory.
Corsica-Stickney advances to face second-seeded Burke today (Tuesday) in Burke.
