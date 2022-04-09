OMAHA, Neb. — The Mount Marty University softball team earned a doubleheader sweep of College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
In the opener, MMU scored four runs in the top of the sixth and held on for a 5-4 victory.
Ella Ray doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Emma Burns and Karlee Arnold each tripled, with Burns driving in three runs. Abigail Page added a hit in the victory.
Emma Schnell went 2-for-3 with a home run for College of Saint Mary. Rylee Scholl and Marissa McGargill each had a hit.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen went the distance in the win. Schnell took the loss, striking out 10.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty used a five-run second inning and a six-run seventh inning to pound their way to a 15-9 decision.
Burns went 3-for-4 with a home run — her 10th of the season — and three RBI. Bailey Kortan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Kelly Amezcua also had three hits, including two doubles. Page doubled twice. Abigail Thomas had two hits. Arnold and Janeah Castro each doubled, and Ray added a hit in the victory.
McGargill went 4-for-4 for the Flames. Maddie Nekola had a home run, a double and three RBI. Emma Hofmaier doubled and singled, driving in three. Macy Homes homered. Izzy Monzon, Scholl, Schnell, Megan Garcia and Mack Madrigal each had a hit in the effort.
McKenzie Gray pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Schnell took the loss.
Mount Marty, 19-9 overall and 7-3 in GPAC play, travels to Morningside on Sunday. The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but were pushed back due to poor conditions on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.