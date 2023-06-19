Yankton Fury Red and Yankton Fury Black each finished second in their respective 18-under pools of the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association softball tournament, Saturday in Yankton.
Fremont Force won the ‘A’ pool with a 3-0 mark, beating out Fury Red. The Wayne Dirt Devils won the ‘B’ pool with a 2-0-1 mark. Fury Black went 2-1, with Fury Fire going 0-2-1.
Fury Red 3, Impact 2
Rileigh Foster plated the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as Yankton Fury Red rallied past Impact 3-2 in 18-under pool play on Saturday.
Four different players each had a double for Yankton: Olivia Girard, Elle Feser, Regan Garry and Paige Hatch. Logan Miller and Bailey Vitek each had a hit in the victory.
Garry went the distance in the six-inning contest for the victory.
Wayne 2, Fury Black 1
Wayne scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 2-1 victory over Yankton Fury Black in 18-under pool play on Saturday.
Five different players had one hit each for Yankton: Payton Moser, Trinity Bietz, Peighton James, Jenaya Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out four in the seven-inning contest.
Fury Fire 8, Fusion Synergy 8
The Yankton Fury Fire played Fusion Synergy to an 8-8 draw in 18-under pool play on Saturday.
Emma Wiese went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Yankton. Keyara “Lucky” Mason had two hits. Kelsey O’Neill and Hannah Christopherson each had a double. Megan Courtright and Maddie Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Wiese pitched for Yankton, allowing one earned run.
Fremont Force 13, Fury Red 8
The Fremont Force used a pair of six-run innings to down Yankton Fury Red 13-8 in 18-under pool play on Saturday.
Elle Feser homered and doubled, driving in three, for Yankton. Bailey Vitek also had two hits. Rileigh Foster doubled, and Paige Hatch and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Vitek took the loss.
16-Under
Yankton Fury White and Rapid City United each won their 16-under pool in the YGSA Father’s Day Tournament.
Fury White, 605 Octane and South Dakota Select each went 2-1 in pool play. Fury White won the pool on tiebreakers.
United went 3-0 to win its pool. Yankton Fury Twisters went 0-2-1 in that pool.
Fury White 11, TSC Wildfire 6
Yankton Fury White scored at least three runs in each of three innings in an 11-6 victory over TSC Wildfire in 16-under pool play on Saturday.
Mia Donner went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Madison Girard doubled and singled, driving in three. Quincy Gaskins had two hits and two RBI. Lydia Yost doubled, Emily Reiser and Tori Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Hansen picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning contest.
S.D. Select 9, Fury White 4
South Dakota Select scored four runs in the first and held on for a 9-4 victory over Yankton Fury White in 16-under pool play on Saturday.
Lydia Yost and Quincy Gaskins each had two hits, with Gaskins driving in two runs, for Yankton. Mia Donner doubled. Emily Reiser and Hailey Schulte each had a hit in the effort.
Yost took the loss, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
14-Under
Yankton Fury Gazelles, Rapid City Defenders, TSC Thunder and South Dakota Smoke each won their respective 14-under pools.
Fury Gazelles went 3-0 in pool ‘D.’ The Defenders went 3-0 to win pool ‘A,’ with Yankton Fury Black going 0-3. TSC Thunder went 3-0 in pool ‘C.’ Smoke went 2-0-1 to win pool ‘B.’
Fury Gazelles 10, S.D. Phoenix 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored seven runs in the third to claim a 10-2 victory over the South Dakota Phoenix in 14-under pool play on Saturday.
Ellie Drotzman had two hits for Yankton. Ava Girard and September Rauch each tripled. Olivia Puck and Emma Gobel each doubled. Reese Garry and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes pitched two shutout innings for the win. Girard struck out one in an inning of relief.
Fury Gazelles 14, Fusion Heat 8
The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored eight runs in the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 14-8 victory over Fusion Heat in 14-under pool play on Saturday.
Daylee Hughes and September Rauch each went 2-for-2 with a home run, with Hughes driving in three runs, for Yankton. Olivia Puck had two hits and two RBI. Ellie Drotzman tripled. Emma Gobel and Isabelle Sheldon each doubled. Kalli Koletzky and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the victory.
Ava Girard picked up the win.
12-Under
S.D. Players, Sanford Red, TSC Aftershock and Norfolk Kelly’s each went 3-0 to win their pool in the 12-under division.
Players won the ‘A’ pool, with Crofton advancing to the gold bracket with a 2-1 record. Yankton Fury Diamonds went 0-3 in the pool.
Kelly’s won the ‘D’ pool, with Yankton Fury Lancers going 1-1-1 to finish third on a tiebreaker.
TSC Aftershock won the ‘C’ pool, with Vermillion Flamez going 1-2 to finish third in the pool.
Fury Lancers 21, Tea 3
The Yankton Fury Lancers pounded out 15 hits in a 21-3 victory over Tea in 12-under pool play on Saturday.
Brenna Elwood doubled and singled, and Jazlin Romero had two hits and four RBI for Yankton. Claire Taggart, Aubrey Stotz, Kenley Vandertuig and Kinsley Koletzky each had two hits. Olivia Rye doubled. Kennedy Muth and Chloe Caton each had a hit in the effort.
Tyan Beste struck out five batters in two innings of work for the win.
10-Under
Vermillion Flamez, Dakota Dynamite, Norfolk Kelly’s Green and South Dakota Players each won their 10-under pool.
Flamez went 2-0-1 to win the ‘D’ pool.
Players won the ‘C’ pool with a 3-0 record. Yankton Fury Lancers also advanced to the Gold bracket, going 2-1 to finish second.
Dakota Dynamite went 3-0 to win the ‘A’ pool. Yankton Fury Storm (Red) went 0-3 in the pool.
Kelly’s won the ‘B’ pool on a tiebreaker, as three teams went 2-1. Yankton Fury Outlaws (Black) went 0-3.
