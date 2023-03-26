SALEM — The Class A boys and Class AA girls claimed top honors in the 3 Class Shootout all-star basketball event, Saturday in Salem.
The Class A boys edged Class AA 111-105, then beat Class B 129-111. The Class A MVP was Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns, with White River’s Joe Sayler (B) and O’Gorman’s Matt Eng (AA) also honored.
Jefferson’s Kaden Year won the dunk contest.
On the girls’ side, Class AA edged Class A 88-87, then beat Class B 97-71. Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens was the Class AA MVP, with St. Thomas More’s Reese Ross (A) and Wolsey-Wessington’s Mallory Miller (B) also honored.
CLASS A BOYS 129, CLASS B BOYS 111: Ethan Cheeseman scored 29 points and Oliver Vincent scored 25 points, leading Class A to the final victory.
Also for Class A, Isaac Bruns scored 19 points, Caleb Hollenbeck finished with 13 points, Damon Opdahl scored 12 points and Ethan Bruns had 11 points. Randy Rosenquist (Dakota Valley) added nine points and four assists.
Joe Sayler scored a game-high 37 points, hitting nine three-pointers, for Class B. Sutton Arend, Malek Wieker and Ethan Russell each had 12 points. Damon Wilkinson added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Also for Class B, Logan Bobzin (Centerville) had seven rebounds.
CLASS A BOYS 111, CLASS AA BOYS 105: Isaac Bruns scored 32 points and had eight rebounds to lead Class A to the opening win. Randy Rosenquist scored 19 points.
Also for Class A, Caleb Hollenbeck had 15 points and Aiden Jensen grabbed 10 rebounds.
Matt Eng led Class AA with 26 points, going 8-of-13 from three. Taylen Ashley had 19 points. Jackson Edman and Kaden Year each had 10 points. Yankton’s Rugby Ryken added nine points.
CLASS AA GIRLS 97, CLASS B GIRLS 71: Hilary Behrens led six players in double figures with 23 points and seven steals as Class AA earned the top spot.
Cierra Watkins finished with 14 points and five steals for Class AA. Remington Price scored 13 points. Jaida Young, Macey Wathen and Mariah Siem each had 11 points. Brooklyn Harpe added 12 rebounds.
Mallory Miller led Class B with 22 points and nine rebounds. Leah Williams, who recently signed with Mount Marty, scored 13 points. Jada Burke had 10 points. Jaydn Jenson grabbed 12 rebounds.
Also for Class B, Coral Mason had eight rebounds and Denae Mach hit a three-pointer.
CLASS AA 88, CLASS A 87: Isabelle Ellwein went 6-of-9 from three, finishing with 20 points, as Class AA edged Class A.
Jaida Young finished with 13 points and seven steals. Cierra Watkins and Hannah Harpe each scored 11 points.
Reese Ross finished with 21 points, 21 rebounds and five assists. Kami Wadsworth scored 18 points. Landree Wilson had 10 points.
Also for Class A, Emma Yost (Wagner) finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Leah Herbster (Vermillion) scored seven points. Shalayne Nagel (Wagner) added six points and eight rebounds.
