Coming off a perfect 5-0 road trip to the western part of the state, the Yankton volleyball team wanted to bring that momentum with them to the eastern half.
That did not happen, however.
Tea Area, a member of Class A, defeated the Gazelles 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23 on Tuesday night’s ‘Dig Pink’ match at the YHS gym.
“They were tough, but we needed that win,” said Yankton junior Salvatori, who finished with 15 kills and three blocks.
The five victories last weekend moved Yankton (7-16) from No. 16 up to No. 13 in the Class AA standings, but the Gazelles dropped down to No. 14 after Tuesday’s loss. The top-16 teams move on to the SoDak 16, with a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
“We put ourselves in a good position after the weekend, so this was an important game for us,” Yankton head coach Heather Olson said.
“We came out really slow. We fought back, but we can’t put ourselves in that position.”
That slow start came in the form of a 16-3 lead in set one for Tea Area, which eventually cruised to the opening set victory.
Yankton responded with a set two win, but the visiting Titans (14-11) held on over the next two sets to capture the victory. The match marked the first and only one of the season against a Class AA opponent for Tea Area.
“We’ll probably be a ‘AA’ school in two or three years, so for the younger girls to see this, they’ll remember this,” Tea Area head coach Eric Thien said. “We have nine seniors and I’m proud of what they’ve passed on to those younger girls.”
The Titans got 16 kills apiece from senior Olivia Ritter and freshman Lizzy Spah.
Yankton, meanwhile, also got 15 kills from junior Chloe McDermott, as well as 32 set assists from freshman Camille McDermott, and 16 digs and two ace serves from junior Jillian Schulte.
Communication and reactions were things the Gazelles didn’t handle as well as they wanted, according to Salvatori said.
“I thought we needed to move our feet more,” she said.
Yankton raised $2,000 for its ‘Dig Pink’ fundraisers and raffles, and the money was donated to the Yankton Medical Clinic Oncology Department.
Yankton will hit the road again Friday for a 7 p.m. match against Pierre.
“We have to get over this and get ready for Pierre, because that’ll be another tough one,” Olson said. “It’s important for both teams for seeding.”
In sub-varsity action Tuesday night against Tea Area, Yankton won 25-21, 25-18 behind 11 digs from Payton Moser, six blocks from Regan Garry and three ace serves from Brynn Kenney.
In the sophomore match, Yankton won 25-18, 18-25, 15-12. The Gazelles got 19 digs from Addison Sedlacek, five kills from Taryn Fitzgerald, four ace serves from Payton Moser and 10 set assists from Ava Koller.
