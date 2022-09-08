The Vermillion boys and Dakota Valley girls each ranked fourth in their respective Class A soccer polls, announced by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association late Wednesday.
Sioux Falls Christian holds the top spot on the Class A boys’ side. West Central is the top team in Class A girls. The Vermillion girls are receiving votes in Class A.
In Class AA, the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys and Harrisburg girls hold the top spots.
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 2. Huron; 3. Watertown; 4. O'Gorman; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Stevens, Pierre T.F Riggs, Aberdeen Central
TOP 5: 1. Harrisburg; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt; 4. Aberdeen Central; 5. Brandon Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Stevens, Mitchell, SF Jefferson, O'Gorman
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; T2. St. Thomas More; T2. Tea Area; 4. Vermillion; 5. Belle Fourche
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Tea Area; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Dakota Valley; 5. Groton Area
RECEIVING VOTES: Vermillion, Garretson, St. Thomas More
