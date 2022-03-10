BROOKINGS — West Central’s trio of Addy Kramer, Tabor Teel and Rylee Halderman combined for 53 points and 20 rebounds in a 65-52 victory over Dakota XII Conference rival Dakota Valley in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.
Kramer scored 18 points, hitting four three-pointers, for West Central (22-2). Teel also scored 18 points, adding seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Haldeman added 17 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Rylee Rosenquist finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Dakota Valley (19-5), which lost to the Trojans for the second time this season. Grace Bass also had 16 points. Peyton Tritz added nine points.
West Central advances to face Hamlin the semifinals, today (Friday) at 7:45 p.m. Dakota Valley will play Sioux Falls Christian in a consolation game today at 1:45 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL (22-2)
Rylee Haldeman 6-17 3-5 17, Grace Harden 0-3 2-2 2, Josslin Jarding 0-4 0-0 0, Addy Kramer 6-13 2-6 18, Tabor Teel 4-8 8-10 18, Molly Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Cambell Fischer 2-3 0-0 6, Jazelle Jarding 0-0 0-0 0, Biz Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Meadors 0-0 0-0 0, Keighlor Nolz 0-0 0-0 0, Molli Thornton 2-2 0-0 4, Tessa VanOverbeke 0-1 0-2 0. TOTALS: 20-51 15-25 65.
DAKOTA VALLEY (19-5)
Grace Bass 6-17 2-2 16, Brooke Carlson 3-6 1-1 7, Rylee Rosenquist 6-14 3-6 16, Peyton Tritz 3-11 1-2 9, Jorja Van Den Hul 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Fredericksen 0-0 0-0 0, Addison Kleis 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Reifenrath 0-0 0-0 0, Taeya Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cameryn Sommervold 0-1 0-0 0, Sophie Tuttle 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-56 7-11 52.
WEST CENTRAL 18 17 15 15 — 65
DAKOTA VALLEY 13 10 17 12 — 52
Three-Pointers: WC 10-25 (Kramer 4-10, Haldeman 2-4, Teel 2-2, Fischer 2-3, Harden 0-2, Jo. Jarding 0-3, VanOverbeke 0-1), DV 5-24 (Bass 2-8, Tritz 2-8, Rosenquist 1-4, Van Den Hul 0-2, Kleis 0-2). Rebounds: WC 39 (Haldeman 8), DV 36 (Rosenquist 12). Assists: DV 11 (Rosenquist 7), WC 11 (Haldeman 3, Kramer 3). Turnovers: WC 9, DV 8. Blocked Shots: WC 4 (Teel 4), DV 3. Steals: DV 6 (Rosenquist 4), WC 2 (Haldeman 2). Personal Fouls: DV 18, WC 11. Fouled Out: Rosenquist.
