Here is the South Central League amateur baseball schedule for the 2023 season. Schedules are subject to change.
Sunday games will begin at 6 p.m. Other games will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday May 18
Freeman at Tabor
Lesterville at Crofton
Sunday May 21
Menno at Lesterville
Wynot at Freeman
Yankton at Crofton
Thursday May 25
Menno at Yankton
Tabor at Wynot
Friday May 26
Crofton at Freeman
Sunday May 28
Freeman at Lesterville
Menno at Wynot
Tabor at Yankton
Thursday June 1
Lesterville at Wynot
Tabor at Menno
Sunday June 4
Freeman at Yankton
Menno at Crofton
Thursday June 8
Tabor at Crofton
Yankton at Lesterville
Sunday June 11
Crofton at Lesterville
Menno at Freeman
Wynot at Yankton
Thursday June 15
Lesterville at Tabor
Yankton at Freeman
Sunday June 18
Crofton at Wynot
Lesterville at Freeman
Yankton at Menno
Thursday June 22
Freeman at Crofton
Lesterville at Menno
Wynot at Tabor
Sunday June 25
Crofton at Tabor
Wynot at Menno
Thursday June 29
Menno at Tabor
Yankton at Wynot
Sunday July 2
Lesterville at Yankton
Tabor at Freeman
Monday July 3
Wynot at Crofton
Tuesday July 4
Freeman at Menno
Thursday July 6
Crofton at Yankton
Friday July 7
Tabor at Lesterville
Sunday July 9
Crofton at Menno
Freeman at Wynot
Thursday July 13
Wynot at Lesterville
Yankton at Tabor
District 6B Tournament
July 20-29 at Crofton
State B Tournament
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
State A Tournament
Aug. 4-6 at Yankton
Aug. 11-13 at Mitchell
