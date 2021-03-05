SIOUX FALLS — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington made quick work of Brookings, outscoring the Bobcats by double digits in each of the first three quarters of a 63-30 rout in the Class AA girls’ SoDak 16, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Sydni Schetnan scored 17 points for Washington, which will face Rapid City Central in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Basketball Tournament, March 11-13 in Sioux Falls. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Brielle Biteler each scored 10 points in the victory.
Ainsley Shelsta led Brookings with nine points and 10 rebounds.
BROOKINGS 6 10 7 7 — 30
WASHINGTON 16 20 18 9 — 63
Brandon Valley 62, Roosevelt 49
BRANDON — Hilary Behrens scored 21 points to lead Brandon Valley past Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62-49 in the Class AA girls’ basketball SoDak 16, Friday in Brandon.
Sidney Thue scored 16 points and India Bradfield added 10 points for the Lynx (16-5), who will face Aberdeen Central in the opening round of the state tournament, March 11 in Sioux Falls.
Kaela Martinez scored 16 points for Roosevelt (8-12). Taliyah Hayes added 11 points.
ROOSEVELT (8-12) 16 9 10 14 — 49
BRANDON VALLEY (16-5) 11 19 19 13 — 62
R.C. Central 44, Huron 43
HURON — Rapid City Central earned the only upset in the Class AA girls’ basketball SoDak 16, taking a 44-43 victory over eighth-seeded Huron on Friday.
The victory earned the Cobblers a spot in the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Basketball Tournament, March 11-13 in Sioux Falls. Central will face top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington in the opening round.
Jordon Heckert finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Central. Sadie Glade added eight points and three steals in the victory.
Isabella Shreeve posted 16 points and nine rebounds for Huron. Heavan Gainey added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.
R.C. CENTRAL 8 11 15 10 — 44
HURON 15 11 5 12 — 43
R.C. Stevens 49, Pierre 34
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens built a 31-11 halftime and held on for a 49-34 victory over Pierre in the Class AA girls’ SoDak 16 on Friday.
Bailee Sobczak scored 13 points to lead Stevens, which will face Harrisburg in the opening round of the state tournament, March 11 in Sioux Falls. Also for the Raiders, Jayda McNabb finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Grace Ellis added seven steals.
Remington Price led Pierre with 11 points.
PIERRE 1 10 14 9 — 34
STEVENS 19 12 10 8 — 49
Harrisburg 63, Sturgis 49
HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Tigers used three players in double figures to outlast Sturgis 63-49 in the Class AA girls’ SoDak 16, Friday in Harrisburg.
Emilee Boyer led Harrisburg with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brecli Honner scored 15 points and Sydney Altenburg added 10 points in the victory.
Sawyer Dennis led Sturgis with 10 points.
Harrisburg will face Rapid Ctiy Stevens in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Basketball Tournament, March 11-13 in Sioux Falls. The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon.
