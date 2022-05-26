SIOUX FALLS — For the Yankton track and field program, the opening day of South Dakota State Track and Field Championships was a day for seniors to fly.
With a limited number of finals on tap on Thursday in Sioux Falls, the top Yankton individual finisher for both the Gazelles and Bucks was an individual jumper who surpassed her or his season best to earn a medal.
“Heading into the state meet you always expect movement up or down,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans said. “Certainly today our jumpers moved up.”
On the girls’ side, senior Cora Schurman moved up seven spots with a season-best mark of 18-1 1/4 in the girls’ long jump. Junior Tierney Faulk also moved up on the day, posting a season-best 17-3 3/4 to place seventh after entering ranked 11th.
“When you put up good jumps early, the way Tierney and Cora did, it puts a lot of pressure on the jumpers behind them,” Youmans said, noting that both jumpers competed in the second of three flights in prelims. “There were some girls that were penciled in to be on the podium that didn’t make finals.
“Then Cora uncorks one monster jump to put herself over 18 feet.”
On the boys’ side, senior Gavin Haselhorst went from 19th all the way to sixth in the long jump with a mark of 21-1 3/4. His season best had been 20-5 3/4.
“My first one was the big one,” Haselhorst said. “After that it was 20-8, 20-6, consistently around there.”
For Haselhorst, Thursday was the culmination of a building process.
“I had been antsy after being injured the first half of the season,” he said. “In the second half of the season I kept beating my PR (personal record). Today I put a big one out there.”
Later in the day, Haselhorst helped the Bucks qualify for the finals in the 400-meter relay (43.56).
“It feels good to get the state meet off to a good start,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep progressing from there.”
Yankton’s other points – six points each for the boys and girls — came with third place finishes in the 3200 relay.
“The girls had to tip their caps. The two teams ahead of them ran two of the fastest times in state history,” Youmans said. “The boys ran well enough to get it done. They’re moving in the right direction, and we get them all back next year.”
The Gazelles’ foursome of senior Annika Gordon, junior Thea Chance, sophomore Shae Rumsey and junior Sydnee Serck finished in 9:29.39, behind Brandon Valley and O’Gorman squads that had been chasing the meet-record time for part of the race.
“We wanted to get out and get a good time,” Serck said. “Obviously O’Gorman and Brandon Valley went for it, but we wanted to keep our spot.”
Serck felt the finish was a good start to the meet for the Gazelles, who just missed a top-six team spot a year ago and carried momentum into this year’s state meet.
“We’d like to go and show our best,” she said. “We’ve had a great season so far. To top it off with an awesome state meet would be great.”
The boys’ 3200 relay had to work their way back to a third place finish after falling all the way back to eighth in their heat at one point. The foursome of sophomore Carson Conway, junior Nate Schoenfelder, junior Zach Fedde and sophomore Dylan Payer finished in 8:18.71, off their season-best time but good enough to hold their third seed.
“I got it in good position. Zach (third runner) ran great, and I wanted to get us back into the race,” Payer said. “I thought I did a pretty good job.”
Payer felt like Thursday’s race will help prepare him for a busy rest of the weekend: open 800 and 1600 races, as well as the 1600 relay.
“I didn’t start off well, but I found a rhythm,” he said. “I feel confident for the rest of the races I’m in.”
The Yankton boys had two individuals and one relay advance to Saturday’s finals with their efforts on Thursday.
Haselhorst, senior Brayden Boese, junior Gavin Swanson and senior Jaden Supurgeci earned the eighth spot in the 400-meter relay finals. Supurgeci (11.18) and sophomore Austin Gobel (11.13) finished seventh and sixth in the 100-meter dash prelims, qualifying for finals.
The 100-meter finish by Supurgeci was a highlight of the day, Youmans said.
“We came in expecting Austin to be there,” he said. “For Jaden to pop one off and come in right behind him … we knew this kids was a wild card, but that doesn’t mean anything until everyone else knows.
“That was one of our proudest moments. It set the stage for a fun finals.”
On the girls’ side, Yankton’s foursome of Burkley Olson, Schurman, Gordon and Rumsey qualified third in the medley relay finals, finishing in 4:14.65.
The longest of the three days of competition is today (Friday), beginning at 9 a.m. and running until after 7 p.m. Finals include the 3200 and 800 on the track, as well as the triple jump, girls’ discus, boys’ pole vault, boys’ high jump and boys’ shot put for Class AA.
“It’s going to be a hot day. It’s going to be a tough day,” Youmans said. “It’s going to take a team effort to keep everyone healthy and hydrated.”
Class B
The lone area champion on the opening day came in the boys’ 3200 relay, as the foursome of senior Quincy Blue, senior Malachi Myers, sophomore Tavin Schroeder and senior Thalen Schroeder defended Freeman Academy-Marion’s title in 8:22.75.
Blue, Myers and the older Schroeder returned from the title team of a season ago, but Thalen — a Mount Marty basketball recruit — needed to convince his basketball teammate Blue to help defend the crown.
“It could have been hard,” Thalen Schroeder said. “Quincy wasn’t sure he wanted to do track after basketball season, so for him to come out meant a lot.”
The other spot was filled by the younger Schroeder.
“I was worried, but he stepped up,” Thalen said. “His 800 is down below 2:10.”
The Bearcat foursome won by eight seconds, much of which was in hand before Thalen took the baton for the final leg.
“I’ve run in a lot of races where I didn’t have anyone to push me,” he said. “Part of me knows how to push myself.”
The boys’ pole vault provided an exciting finish and a host of area medalwinners.
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad, Menno’s Owen Eitemiller and Lemmon’s Cord Beer were locked in a battle at the end of the event, with each clearing 13 feet and 13-3 as the final three vaulters. Beer, a senior, got over 13-6 on his second attempt to win the competition. Gustad finished second, with Eitemiller, the 2021 champion, in third.
For Gustad, also a senior, the venue and conditions proved to be an outstanding final opportunity to compete in the high school pole vault.
“There was a nice tail wind and the turf helps keep you warm. I don’t feel like I have to stretch every five minutes,” he said. The pole vault was set up in the middle of the football field inside the track and Howard Wood Field. “On a day like today you’re able to load up the pole a lot more because it bends more easily.
“Everything just works better.”
Lane Johnson of Centerville and Parker Bailey of Platte-Geddes tied for sixth, each clearing 11-6. Menno’s Isaac Fergen and Freeman’s Jorgen Baer each cleared 11-0 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth.
In the girls’ shot put a pair of longtime rivals — and future college teammates — earned top-four finishes. Menno’s Raygen Diede recorded a toss of 38-3 1/2 to finish second, with Scotland’s Delanie Van Driel (37-5 3/4) in fourth.
Both are headed to the University of Sioux Falls this fall.
“This is our seventh season competing against each other, ever since we started track,” Diede said. “We’ve always been 1-2 at a lot of meets. Her (Van Driel) being my teammate will make us better because she’ll always be there to push me.”
For Diede, who also finished second in the shot put a year ago, Thursday was a better start to state than the 2021 meet.
“Last year I came into discus ranked first and came out third,” she said. Discus was the first Class B girls’ throwing event last year. “This is a lot better start.”
At the beginning of the day, though, it was not trending that way.
“I didn’t start off my best,” she said. “I knew what I needed to do. Once I get that feeling, things just go up from there.”
The Freeman Academy Marion girls earned fifth in the 3200 relay, as eighth grader Estelle Waltner, freshman Emma McConniel, sophomore Sonora Myers and junior Jada Koerner finished in 10:10.34.
In the girls’ 100, Carly Patrick (12.86) of Alcester-Hudson and Brianna DeGroot (13.03) advanced to Saturday’s final, ranking fifth and sixth. Freeman Academy-Marion (4:25.61) and Irene-Wakonda (4:30.53) advanced to the finals of the medley relay. Platte-Geddes (51.52) posted the second-fastest prelim time in the 400 relay.
On the boys’ side, Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson had the fastest qualifying time in the 100, finishing in 11.11 seconds. Platte-Geddes had the third-fastest time in the 400 relay prelims (45.02). Freeman Academy-Marion (3:47.97) made the finals in the medley.
Class A
The Vermillion boys and girls each claimed third place in the 3200 relay on Thursday.
On the boys’ side, the foursome of Hari Kadarkaraisamy, sophomore Henry Anderson, sophomore Joel Dahlhoff and junior Jack Freeburg finished in 8:16.42 for Vermillion. Dakota Valley was eighth, with senior Blake Schmiedt, freshman James Kilcullen, freshman Jack Brown and junior Avery Bradshaw finishing in 8:30.91.
The Vermillion girls clocked a 9:47.95 to place third, with eighth graders Lydia Anderson and Callie Radigan, and sophomores Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta completing the foursome. Ethan-Parkston was eighth, as freshmen Ella Pollreisz and Mya Wickersham, eighth grader Marissa Storm and senior Lindsey Roth finished in 10:04.85.
Ethan-Parkston’s Gage Hohn finished seventh in the boys’ high jump, clearing 6-0. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jakob Scarmon tied for eighth, also clearing 6-0.
EPJ’s Jacob Lichtenberg was seventh in the discus with a toss of 137-1.
Parker’s Lexi Even, a Mount Marty recruit, posted the top qualifying time in the girls’ 100, finishing in 12.32. Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson (12.61) was third, with EPJ’s Alyssa Chytka (12.92) was eighth.
Parker also posted the third-fastest prelim time in the 400 relay (49.74), with Beresford (50.70) in fifth. The Ethan-Parkston medley team qualified fourth in 4:21.45.
On the boys’ side, Bon Homme’s Isaac Crownover qualified for the 100-meter dash finals in 11.27, tying for the fifth-fastest time. Beresford (3:42.79) had the fourth-fastest medley time. Dakota Valley (44.74) posted the fifth-fastest 400 relay time.
