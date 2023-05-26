SACRAMENTO, Calif.—A trio of women’s pole vaulters and a hammer thrower punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships for the Coyotes on Thursday at the NCAA West Preliminary inside Hornet Stadium.

The trio of sophomore Marleen Mülla, fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata and junior Cassidy Mooneyhan advanced through the rigmarole of the NCAA West Preliminary pole vault competition to advance to the NCAA finals. All three qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships back in March with Mülla and Hirata garnering first-team All-America status. Mülla was one of nine athletes to clear the final height of 13-10 (4.22m), tying for first in the preliminary competition. Mooneyhan and Hirata finished 10th and 11th, respectively, advancing onto the final with the help of first-attempt makes at 13-6 ¼ (4.12m).

