ARMOUR — Megan Reiner and Gracey Schatz both recorded 12 kills to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in volleyball action Tuesday in Armour.

Schatz also had 12 digs, while Reiner had eight digs, and Hannah Stremick tallied three kills, 30 set assists and five aces for TDA (8-0).

