ARMOUR — Megan Reiner and Gracey Schatz both recorded 12 kills to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in volleyball action Tuesday in Armour.
Schatz also had 12 digs, while Reiner had eight digs, and Hannah Stremick tallied three kills, 30 set assists and five aces for TDA (8-0).
AC-DC (1-10) got four kills, five set assists and seven digs from Josie Brouwer, three kills from Halle Olson, and 13 digs from Mahpiya Irving.
AC-DC will play Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday in Freeman and TDA will visit Burke next Monday.
Vermillion 3, Tea Area 1
VERMILLION — Four different Vermillion players had double-digit kills as the Tanagers downed Tea Area 13-25, 25-12, 29-27, 25-14 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Voss led the balanced Vermillion attack with 17 kills, five blocks and three ace serves. Anni Barnett had 16 kills, 16 digs and three ace serves. Serena Gap posted 13 kills and 13 digs. Brooke Jensen had 10 kills and five blocks.
Also for Vermillion, Claire Doty posted 55 assists, Kelsey O’Neill ahd 65 digs and Emma Willert added 13 digs.
Lizzy Spah led Tea Area with 17 kills and 14 digs. Mara Grant finished with 13 kills. Jillian Huenink posted 33 assists. Kalli Boom and Emily Froendt each had 10 digs in the effort.
Vermillion, 7-10, is off until a Sept. 29 home match with Yankton. Tea Area, 3-9, travels to Canton on Sept. 29.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Menno 1
VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley downed Menno 25-10, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Denae Mach finished with 18 kills and 20 digs, and Coral Mason had 16 kills for Viborg-Hurley (5-8). Mataya Vannorsdel finished with 35 assists and 11 digs. Jenna Graves had three ace serves and 13 digs. Charley Nelson finished with 27 digs and Estelle Lee added 10 digs in the victory.
For Menno, Ashton Massey posted 12 kills and Josephine Stokes had eight kills to lead the way. Alana Fergen had 13 assists. Maggie Miller posted 16 digs, with Julia Buechler adding 13 digs for the Wolves.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Centerville on Thursday. Menno, 3-10, travels to Freeman on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Burke 1
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers defeated the Burke Cougars 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 26-24 Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes improves to 11-1, while Burke falls to 10-3.
The Black Panthers were led by Karly VanDerWerff’s 14 kills. Avery DeVries led Platte-Geddes with 38 set assists. Cadence Van Zee added 18 digs for Platte-Geddes.
Burke was led by Adisyn Indahl’s 15 kills. Elly Witt added 13 set assists, and Elle Johnson registered 17 digs for the Cougars.
Platte-Geddes plays Rapid City Christian at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday while Burke hosts Chamberlain Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, West Central 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers swept the West Central Trojans 25-8, 25-6, 25-10 Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improves to 9-2, while West Central falls to 2-7.
The Panthers were led by Sophie Tuttle’s 12 kills. Logan Miller added 29 set assists, while Kate VanRooyan registered 20 digs for the Panthers.
West Central was led by Marissa Dobbs’ four kills. Jocelyn Nilson led the Trojans with six digs. Ellie Lienhard added five set assists for the Trojans.
Dakota Valley plays at undefeated Sioux Falls Christian Thursday, while West Central hosts Lennox Thursday as well.
Freeman 3, Scotland 0
FREEMAN — Kate Miller and Erin Uecker combined for 16 kills, 21 digs and six ace serves as Freeman swept Scotland 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 in volleyball action Tuesday in Freeman.
Miller finished with eight kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Uecker had eight kills, 10 digs and three aces. Cami Fransen posted nine set assists, Ava Andersen had six set assists, and Ashlin Jacobsen had five kills and 10 digs.
Scotland got seven kills from Martina DeBoer, five kills and five digs from Trinity Bietz, four kills and five digs from Grace Robb, and eight set assists and seven digs from Claire Janish.
Both teams are next in action Thursday, with Freeman at home against Menno and Scotland at home against Marty.
Sioux Falls Lutheran 3, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — The Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles defeated the Centerville Tornadoes 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Lutheran improves to 10-4, while Centerville falls to 4-9.
The Eagles were led by Emma Stubkjaer’s 11 kills. Sophie Stubkjaer registered 24 set assists for the Eagles, while Isabella Stubkjaer added 13 digs as well.
Centerville was led by Bailey Hansen’s eight kills and 19 digs. Macey Hostetler registered 23 assists for Centerville.
Sioux Falls Lutheran plays at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Thursday, while Centerville hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday.
Crofton 3, Summerland 0
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Summerland Bobcats 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 Tuesday.
Crofton improves to 9-5, while Summerland falls to 13-3
The Warriors were led by Caitlin Guenther’s 16 kills. Sammie Allen registered 17 digs and 13 assists for the Warriors.
Crofton plays at Battle Creek Thursday, while Summerland travels to play Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Beresford Watchdogs 25-22, 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday.
The Huskies improve to 12-5 while the Watchdogs fall to 7-10.
Elk Point was led by Sophia Giorgio’s 23 kills and 19 assists. Alyssa Chytka added 18 digs for the Huskies.
Beresford was led by Savannah Beeson and Megan DeLay’s four kills apiece. Rachel Zanter registered 10 digs for the Watchdogs, while Larissa Tiedeman added 10 assists.
Elk Point plays at Alcester-Hudson Thursday while Beresford plays at Lennox next Tuesday.
Chester 3, Parker 0
CHESTER — The Chester Area Flyers swept the Parker Pheasants 25-9, 25-4, 25-12 Tuesday.
Chester Area improves to 11-3 on the season, while Parker falls to 3-10.
The Flyers were led by Jacy Wolf’s nine kills and six service aces. Lily VanHal added 23 set assists. Kaylor Gereats registered nine digs for the Flyers.
Parker was led by Terryn Fuller’s three kills and six set assists. Halle Berens added 29 digs for the Pheasants.
Chester Area plays at O’Gorman Thursday, while Parker travels to play Baltic on Thursday as well.
Wynot 3, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Cougars 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 Tuesday.
Wynot improves to 8-1, while Lyons-Decatur falls to 1-15.
The Blue Devils were led by Allison Wieseler and Amber Lawson’s nine kills apiece. Myrah Sudbeck led the Blue Devils with 12 set assists. Ella Brummer registered 12 digs for Wynot.
Wynot plays at the Wakefield/LCC Triangular on Thursday, while Lyons-Decatur hosts Tri-County Northeast Thursday.
Monday
Wausa 3, Tri County Northeast 0
ALLEN, Neb. — Hunter West and Alexa Cunningham each had 11 kills as Wausa downed Tri County Northeast 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Monda.
Cunningham also had eight blocks (six solo) and Hunter West had nine digs for Wausa (7-2). Sienna West finished with 26 assists. Bailey West had seven kills, Blair Wakeley posted 10 digs and Abby Kaiser added nine digs in the victory.
Brianna Novak had nine digs and five assists for TCN. Brianna Bousquet and Kiya Tornez each had three kills. Sydney Baker added nine digs.
TCN heads to a triangular hosted by Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Thursday.
