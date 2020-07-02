EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
Tyler Linch had been traveling most of the day.
He was understandably tired and ready to finally relax in his new home. But on a Tuesday night two weeks ago, he ventured down to Riverside Field to watch a baseball game featuring his new team.
What the Oregon native saw took him by complete surprise.
Not only were there fans in the stands, there were a few hundred of them; fans of both teams.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Linch said.
As the future Mount Marty University baseball player (that’s why he moved to Yankton, after all) has experienced with the Yankton Tappers, amateur baseball fans are passionate about their teams.
Nobody warned Linch about that.
He had no idea just how big of a following amateur baseball in South Dakota — along with teams in Nebraska and Iowa — is, he said this week.
“And when we play on the road, people will park their cars all along the fence and watch,” Linch added.
Linch is one of five newcomers — all of whom also play for Mount Marty — to the Yankton Tappers roster this season, along with: Caid Koletzky (Yankton), Gavin Schultz (Norfolk, Nebraska), Adam Goodwillie (Washington) and Julito Fazzini (Alaska).
Particularly for the trio from the West Coast, the concept of and support for amateur baseball is a foreign one, they each said.
“There’s so much more pride and energy here than out there,” said Fazzini, who was a junior at Mount Marty this spring. He previously played baseball at Mount Hood Community College.
“I didn’t expect it to be this energetic, but it’s so cool,” Fazzini said.
Part of why the passion caught those newcomers from outside the area by surprise is that they don’t have a similar comparison to amateur baseball.
Is there anything like it back home?
“Not at all, really,” Linch said.
The closest comparison in his area, he said, would be the West Coast League, a collegiate summer league. That league often features Division I college commits and also features an age limit, Linch added.
And in Fazzini’s case, he said Alaska also has a collegiate summer league (the Alaska Baseball League) and also has adult leagues.
For guys like Linch, Fazzini and Goodwillie, there was an education process involved by those who at least knew what amateur baseball was, according to Koletzky.
“They don’t have that back in their home states, and they thought it was cool that older guys get together and play in smaller towns,” said Koletzky, who was a sophomore at Mount Marty this spring.
“They didn’t really know what to expect, but they’re having just as much fun as I am.”
Even for someone who grew up in Yankton and was familiar enough with amateur baseball, Koletzky said he was still
“I thought the atmosphere wouldn’t be as intense as it is, which is awesome, I think,” Koletzky said. “It’s still fun, but we want to win games.”
Part of the atmosphere undoubtedly comes with being part of a Tappers team with high expectations this season: Yankton, 10-1 this season, lost in the Class A state tournament championship game last year.
Joining that level of team has been enjoyable for the newcomers, according to Fazzini.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I definitely like the competition we have on our team. They all hold you accountable.”
Still, no matter how prepared a newcomer can be, there’s still the matter of seeing opposing players twice your age.
That’s the realization that hit Linch square in the face when he took the field for the Tappers in a recent home game against Wynot, which is led by player/manager Lee Heimes.
“He’s in his mid-40s and still balling out,” Linch said. “In my first game here (June 23), he roped a double in the left center gap, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
With the season only half completed, there are bound to still be more aspects to amateur baseball that catch the newcomers by surprise.
To this point, though, they’re enjoying their experience, Fazzini said.
“I’m still getting used to everything, but everyone is really friendly,” he said. “I’m getting to know more people.”
