The Bucks were looking to right the ship last week following a loss to Aberdeen Central, and did so with a 58-0 win over Spearfish. Now the Bucks turn to face a first-year program at the 11AAA level.
“We challenge our kids and there’s still a lot to fix after Spearfish, but I thought they played a good game,” Buck head coach Brady Muth said. “We try to let them enjoy a victory, get over a defeat, either way. Saturday, we went back to work, everybody was focusing on getting ready to go on Jefferson.”
Yankton (2-1) hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-1) in an 11AA-11AAA match-up at 7 p.m. today (Friday) at Crane Youngworth Stadium. Sioux Falls Jefferson is the newest school in South Dakota’s largest city, and is having its first sports season this fall.
“There was a lot of emphasis put on field study,” Muth said. “Because it’s a new team. When you go to Mitchell, you know what you’re going to get, well this is a team we’ve never seen before so getting to know them, we had to do that through film study, not through the experience of playing each other.”
The Bucks will have to find a way to slow down dual threat quarterback Taylen Ashley. The six foot junior is similar to the quarterbacks the Buck have faced the last two weeks in the way he can both run and throw the ball.
“Their quarterback (Ashley) is one of the better athletes in the state,” Muth said. “He’s an exciting player and causes a lot of problems because he’s a run-pass threat. When you get a quarterback that can run it, you have to dump a safety into the box and that makes things tough because you lose leverage on coverage.”
The Bucks defense will need to be strong in the front seven to prevent them from having to commit a safety to playing in the box, Muth said.
The Yankton defense has held opposing offenses scoreless in two of three games so far this season. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have scored 17 or more points each week. Both Yankton and Jefferson have their lone loss to an unbeaten team in their class.
Rugby Ryken threw three touchdowns in last weeks’ win over Spearfish, but has a new challenge with a defense that is complex at Sioux Falls Jefferson.
“This is going to be a good opportunity for Rugby,” Muth said. “No matter what happens with the outcomes, it’s just going to be good for him to play against some real tough kids and a quality opponent.”
The Bucks also get to face the difficult test of the Cavaliers at home, where the Bucks are 2-0 this season, and have outscored opponents 99-2 at Crane Youngworth.
“I’m happy that we’re playing this game at home, because I think our crowd does a great job showing up for us,” Muth said. “...Once the ball is kicked off, it really doesn’t matter which is football and I think our kids are ready to play.”
S.F. Jefferson (2-1) at Yankton (2-1)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): This is the first meeting between the programs. Jefferson opened for the 2021-22 school year.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton put up 58 points in a shutout of Spearfish. Jefferson scored a 48-32 victory over Rapid City Stevens in the Presidents Bowl.
NEXT UP: Yankton hosts Pierre for Pioneer Day. Jefferson makes its second and final trip out of the Sioux Falls area, heading to Rapid City Central.
