PEORIA, Ill. — South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum.

It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes, who moved to 2-1 under new coach Kayla Karius. Bradley played its home opener and fell to 0-2. It was the third consecutive season the two teams have met. South Dakota has won all three meetings.

