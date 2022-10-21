FARGO, N.D. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell to North Dakota State in a Friday night match in Fargo. After falling behind by a goal midway through the first half, the Coyotes tied the game early in the second before the Bison ran away with three goals in the final 28 minutes of play. The Coyotes (4-8-5, 3-3-2 Summit) drop to fifth place in the Summit League standings while the Bison (8-7-3, 4-4 Summit) jump ahead of USD into fourth place. 

NDSU’s Lavin Douglass was the first on the board with a quality shot nearing the 28th minute of play. Douglass was fed a ball on the left side of the field and was trying to outrun the Coyote backline. As a USD defender neared her a few yards outside the box, Douglass fired one off her left foot that curled past goalkeeper Caroline Lewis to the far side of the net. 

