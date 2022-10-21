FARGO, N.D. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell to North Dakota State in a Friday night match in Fargo. After falling behind by a goal midway through the first half, the Coyotes tied the game early in the second before the Bison ran away with three goals in the final 28 minutes of play. The Coyotes (4-8-5, 3-3-2 Summit) drop to fifth place in the Summit League standings while the Bison (8-7-3, 4-4 Summit) jump ahead of USD into fourth place.
NDSU’s Lavin Douglass was the first on the board with a quality shot nearing the 28th minute of play. Douglass was fed a ball on the left side of the field and was trying to outrun the Coyote backline. As a USD defender neared her a few yards outside the box, Douglass fired one off her left foot that curled past goalkeeper Caroline Lewis to the far side of the net.
After entering the break with a one-goal deficit, South Dakota wiped away the Bison lead with a tying goal at the 51st minute. Ashby Johnston made a run towards the goal in the middle of the field when she passed the ball to Joana Zanin. Zanin made a quick pass back to Johnston attacking the net. With an NDSU defender draped over her, Johnston made a sliding kick that landed in the back of the net. Her fourth goal of the season knotted the game at one.
North Dakota State took over 10 minutes later with two quick goals to seize any momentum the Coyotes gained. Olivia Watson and Olivia Lovick each scored a goal within 43 seconds of each other to leap NDSU ahead by two goals. Watson added another in the 88th minute to solidify a 4-1 win for the Bison.
South Dakota registered eight shots tonight with five of those on goal. Taylor Cotter led the team with three shots and two shots on goal for USD. Lewis made six saves on the evening in 90 minutes of play.
The regular season finale takes place on Sunday. The season comes down to a mid-day match against North Dakota in Grand Forks for a spot in the Summit League Tournament. The game on Sunday kicks off at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.