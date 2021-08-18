MADISON — Golfers from Tea Area claimed the top two spots and three of the top eight places to win the team title at the Madison Invitational boys’ golf tournament on Tuesday.
Tea Area finished at 328, led by Keeton Newborg’s 76 and Eric Munson’s 78. West Central (343) was second, followed by Parkston (349), Aberdeen Roncalli (360) and Sioux Valley (367).
Parkston’s Payton Koehn and West Central’s Peyton Bettcher tied for third, each shooting 79. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels finished fifth at 80.
TEAM SCORES: Tea Area 328, West Central 343, Parkston 349, Aberdeen Roncalli 360, Sioux Valley 367, Winner 386, Beresford 394, Lennox 394, Elk Point-Jefferson 397, Madison 405, Chamberlain 408, Tri-Valley 416, Milbank 426, Dell Rapids 456
TOP 15: 1, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 76; 2, Eric Munson, Tea Area 78; t3, Payton Koehn, Parkston 79; t3, Peyton Bettcher, West Central 79; 5, Mason Carrels, Aberdeen Roncalli 80; 6, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 81; t7, Anthony Lanham, West Central 82; t7, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 82; 9, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 85; 10, Matt Ehler, Parkston 86; t11, Trey Even, West Central 87; t11, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 87; t11, Karson Keiser, Winner 87; 14, Jonathan DeBoer, Milbank 88; t15, Sawyer Henrich, Aberdeen Roncalli 89; t15, Riley Steen, Sisseton 89
